American Airlines and Expedia Group Offer Travelers More Choice via Scalable Direct NDC Connection

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travelers booking American Airlines flights on Expedia Group sites1 now have more options to customize their travel and choose elevated offers like Main Plus, following a renewed partnership between the two companies. The fare products are now available thanks to a direct connection through New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology, making all of American’s offers available to travelers on Expedia Group sites.

The integration scales up the collaboration between American and Expedia Group, which is the airline’s largest third-party agency. The addition of North American points of sale builds upon several years of successful flight bookings thanks to an existing connection through NDC technology between the two companies on certain European points of sale. The collaboration will result in two of travel’s biggest players being able to offer travelers around the world more opportunities to customize their travel experience.

“We’re proud to expand on our strong relationship with Expedia Group to bring customers more choice,” said Neil Geurin, Managing Director of Commercial Partnerships for American Airlines. “NDC technology creates opportunities for travelers to customize their travel experiences, including premium travel options. We’re eager to hear about their positive experiences made possible through this integration.”

More options for travelers

Millions of travelers who shop and book flights on American with Expedia Group today will now enjoy more options to customize their travel with ease. Travelers are able to purchase elevated offers like Main Plus, which is exclusive to NDC and aa.com. The offer includes complimentary access to Main Cabin Extra, preferred seats, preferred boarding and a free checked bag in addition to the Main Cabin baggage allowance. In the future, the collaboration will also result in the ability to offer additional elevated offers and ancillary options such as carbon offsetting.

"We're excited to bring our travelers the best range of content possible via this NDC capability with American Airlines,” said Julie Kyse, Vice President of Global Air Partnerships for Expedia Group. “Expedia Group is uniquely positioned to be able to offer this because of our scale, in order to better serve the end traveler. This move is a significant milestone in the industry's general adoption of NDC-enabled connections between suppliers and sellers, and we look forward to continuing to work with our travel partners to determine the best connectivity options.”

About American Airlines Group

To care for people on life’s journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group’s platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia/.

© 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

1 Expedia Group’s Best Fare Search tool-enabled content only