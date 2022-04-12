Bold Commerce Joins the Shopify Plus Certified App Program for Subscriptions

AUSTIN, Texas & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bold Commerce, the ecommerce technology company that powers ecommerce subscription experiences for the world’s leading retailers and emerging DTC brands, today announced that it has been named a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner for subscriptions. The program provides larger Shopify merchants with access to advanced and value-driven technology partners in the eCommerce space. Bold Subscriptions is among a select group of apps to be awarded the designation in the subscriptions category.

With hundreds of Shopify merchants already working with Bold Commerce to create, manage and scale their subscription businesses, joining the Shopify Plus Certified App Program reinforces Bold Subscriptions’ ability to deliver value and innovation to merchants looking to accelerate revenue growth. The company’s subscription offering enables brands to launch creative subscription models, seamlessly integrated into Shopify's checkout experience, and served to any sales channel.

Subscription businesses are growing 6X faster1 than retail overall, and by 2023, it’s predicted that 75% of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands2 will offer subscriptions. This rapid growth is a direct result of the value that subscriptions provide to both shoppers and brands. As the only commerce model where shopper relationships are embedded into the transaction, subscriptions offer shoppers convenience, cost savings and connection with the brands they shop with. For brands, subscriptions are an opportunity to turn a single transaction with a shopper into a long-lasting relationship.

Unlike other subscriptions technologies that force brands to adapt their subscription offering to the application, Bold Subscriptions enables brands to configure, customize and tailor their subscription offering exactly to business needs. This includes generating custom onboarding, unique rules sets and frequency logic, and giving customers flexibility and control to pause, edit, skip, swap and manage their subscription. Brands can quickly launch subscription programs with Bold Subscriptions’ powerful out-of-the-box features, or use its robust APIs to create and configure any subscription offering imaginable–on any digital channel.

“Bold Subscriptions was designed and built for brands that want to create innovative and unique subscription experiences,” said Jay Myers, Co-founder, Bold Commerce. “Our focus has always been on helping the fastest-scaling and most innovative brands create amazing subscription experiences–and innovative D2C brands are on Shopify –which is what makes this integration perfect.”

As a member of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, Bold Subscriptions is now recognized as a technology that larger Shopify merchants can trust as they rapidly scale. To qualify for the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, apps go through rigorous product testing, compliance testing and security, and must adhere to support requirements, uptime levels, and service level agreements (SLA). Bold Subscriptions exceeded all standards required to be in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program.

"Bold Commerce has been a leader in just about every area of our partner ecosystem,” said Harley Finkelstein, President, Shopify. “They are a perfect example of what we look for in our partners–setting a high standard and inspiring thousands of others to build successful, professional businesses by helping Shopify merchants."

Hundreds of Shopify merchants use Bold Subscriptions to power their subscription programs, including Sitka Salmon Shares, Loot Crate, Metabolic Meals, Smarty Pants Vitamins, Kencko, Goldielocks and Mars. Bold Subscriptions is also recommended to clients by leading Shopify Plus certified agency partners, including One Rockwell, BVACCEL, Zehner and Pointer.

“Bold Commerce has been a key technology partner in many launches with One Rockwell and we are thrilled to see Bold Subscriptions recognized as a member of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program,” said Paul Healion, President & Founder, One Rockwell. “Bold understands what rapidly scaling and enterprise brands require, and we trust them with the largest brands we work with. Subscriptions are core to many large ecommerce brands these days, and there's no better company to help you offer a world class subscription experience than Bold.“

Bold Subscriptions comes pre-integrated with technology solutions that many Shopify merchants already use, including Klaviyo, Peel Insights, Yotpo, ClearSale and Avalara.

Learn more about Bold Subscriptions here.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is powering anywhere commerce for brands by delivering high-converting, customizable commerce experiences. The company works with leading omnichannel retailers like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, and Staples Canada, and emerging DTC brands, such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Game Fuel, and Mars to reimagine commerce. Its proprietary suite of modular checkout, subscriptions and price rules solutions is compatible with multiple ecommerce platforms and headless architectures. Bold Commerce has been named to Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year, and CBInsights’ Retail Tech 100.

__________