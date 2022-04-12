Javara Secures Significant Strategic Growth Investment From General Atlantic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Javara, a leading integrated research organization (IRO) and a pioneer of clinical research as a care option (CRAACO), today announced it has secured a significant strategic growth investment in Series B funding from global growth equity firm General Atlantic. Established in 2018 by Jennifer Byrne, CEO, Amanda Wright, CDO and Linda McCarty, General Counsel and Privacy Officer, Javara was built with a vision to revolutionize the industry by accelerating access to research – for patients, biopharma companies and healthcare organizations alike.

The company intends to leverage this capital to drive geographic expansion and technological advancements, allowing Javara to further propel the integration of clinical research into the healthcare ecosystem and provide access to clinical trials to more patients at the point of care through their trusted physician. Brett Zbar, M.D., Managing Director and Global Head of Life Sciences at General Atlantic and Joe von Rickenbach, a Senior Advisor at General Atlantic and Co-Founder, Former Chairman and CEO of PAREXEL International Corporation, will join Javara’s Board of Directors.

Javara is reimagining the delivery of clinical research, challenging today’s widely accepted, yet largely inefficient approach, and bridging the gap between clinical trials and clinical care to enable more patients to participate through high-touch, point-of-care access and support. Traditional clinical trial sites are standalone and disconnected from patients’ physicians and health records; Javara’s approach is unique, partnering closely with healthcare organizations to integrate research teams and infrastructure along with centralized resources and standardized operations, resulting in greater patient diversity, retention and quality outcomes. Currently, Javara works with an extensive network of leading pharma, biotech and contract research organizations.

“We founded Javara with a vision to transform clinical research delivery, creating a business and technology framework whereby clinical trials are on the menu of care options for all patients within the entire healthcare system. Our focus in pioneering this innovative approach was – and remains – to create a model that drives value across the industry for all stakeholders, while ensuring all patients have the access to the care they deserve,” said Javara CEO Jennifer Byrne. “We have worked with great urgency and intentionality to address the long-standing barriers in the industry impacting patient access and participation in clinical research, and we are thrilled to partner with General Atlantic to bring forth more investigators, increase diversity and more effectively address the unmet need of patients through the delivery of clinical research as a care option. General Atlantic brings a breadth of experience in the healthcare and life sciences space – a landscape ripe with possibilities for innovation and technology enablement – and their commitment to seeking and realizing opportunities to advance clinical research is truly invaluable to our organization and our industry as we look to the future.”

In addition to enabling increased patient access to new, innovative care and treatment options, Javara’s approach addresses many of the most critical pain points in clinical trials. On average, traditional standalone trial sites enroll only 28% of the targeted number of patients and more than 20% fail to enroll a single patient. Furthermore, nearly 20% of enrolled patients drop-out before completion of the trial. As a result, nearly 80% of all trials fail to finish on time, leading to significant losses in revenue for trial sponsors and delays in life-saving treatments. By introducing patients to clinical trials in familiar and convenient settings, Javara can more effectively help to break down existing socioeconomic barriers to reach diverse patient populations and democratize a healthcare space in which certain populations lack representation. By delivering a positive and personalized patient experience through a trusted support team, the company is shortening patient recruitment timelines and improving patient retention.

“Our partnership with Javara is grounded in General Atlantic’s conviction that the integrated research model created by Jennifer and team offers a compelling alternative to traditional site-based clinical investigation, holding the potential to increase the efficiency and quality of clinical trials and ultimately, improve patient outcomes,” said Zbar. “We look forward to working alongside this seasoned team of innovators and thought leaders to advance Javara’s important mission.”

“We believe Javara has developed a creative solution to longstanding hurdles in the clinical trial ecosystem, delivering more predictability, speed, scale, flexibility and diversity advantages relative to traditional, site-based clinical trial models at a critical juncture in time, as we are seeing trials continue to become more complex and costly. I look forward to supporting Javara’s growth as they continue to shape the future of clinical research,” added von Rickenbach.

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, LLP; Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP; and HCiT Capital Advisors LLC advised Javara on this Series B funding round.

