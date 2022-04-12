Paysafe Expands Betsson Partnership Into US Sports-Betting Market

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced its expanded partnership with Betsson Group (STO: BETS-B), the international iGaming operator with multiple online sportsbook and casino brands, including Betsafe. Building on Paysafe’s longstanding payments support for Betsson globally, the company is now providing a range of traditional and alternative payment solutions to the new Betsafe online sportsbook for Colorado.

The extension of Betsson and Paysafe’s payments partnership to the U.S., starting in Colorado, is the latest phase of a partnership that dates back 15 years. Since 2007, Betsson brands have been offering their European players the paysafecard online cash, or eCash, solution, including in major markets such as Sweden, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Greece. In tandem, Paysafe’s Skrill and NETELLER digital wallets are payment methods for Betsson iGaming brands in 60+ global markets.

Now, with Betsson’s recent launch of its Betsafe mobile sportsbook for Colorado, Paysafe is facilitating Centennial State players’ online credit and debit card deposits. Whether a sports bettor wants to wager on U.S. sports league games or international sports, their card deposit to fund their Betsafe account will be processed seamlessly through Paysafe’s best-in-breed payment gateway.

The Paysafe integration also sees Betsafe able to offer players a comprehensive selection of alternative payment methods (APMs). Colorado sports bettors will be able to use Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet, which underwent a major product upgrade in Q4 2021, to instantly make deposits and receive payouts of their winnings. Alternatively, cash-focused sports bettors will be able to use either of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, paysafecard or Paysafecash. to fund their Betsafe accounts, with both APMs available at thousands of U.S. in-store retailers in Colorado and across the wider U.S.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re delighted to support our longstanding partner Betsson Group’s expansion into the U.S. sports-betting and iGaming space with their Betsafe brand. We have a proven track record facilitating payments for Betsson brands and their players in multiple European and global markets, and we’re confident that we’ll play an equally important customer acquisition and retention role for the operator in Colorado and beyond.”

Marina Bogard, Managing Director U.S. for Betsson Group, commented: “At Betsson, the customer is at the core of everything we do. We aim to make the entire journey on our brands as smooth and convenient as possible, including their deposit and payout experiences. As they have done in other markets, we are confident that Paysafe’s payment solutions will be able to support us with all our needs to achieve our goals.”

Paysafe is exhibiting at Stand N3-220 of the ICE London conference from April 12th to 14th, 2022.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of April 12th, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Betsson Group

With 20 brands, including Betsafe, Betsson, NordicBet and CasinoEuro, offering Sportsbook, Casino, and other games, Betsson Group is one of the world’s largest gaming groups, at the heart of entertainment for close to six decades. The company’s vision is to provide the best customer experience in the industry – listening to, and learning from, its customers, and then exceeding their expectations. Betsson Group is wholly owned by Betsson AB – listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.