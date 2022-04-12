Tigo Energy Expands Rapid Shutdown Leadership Through Licensing and Sales Agreement

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced a commercial technology licensing agreement with QC Solar, a leading manufacturer of solar PV connectors and PV module junction box products headquartered in Suzhou, China. The licensing agreement enables QC Solar to use Tigo RSS technology in its products and leverage its compatibility with other Tigo components.

QC Solar will integrate Tigo RSS technology with its Smart Junction Box, providing core safety mechanisms to solar modules to mitigate hazards to solar installers and first responders. Customers of QC Solar who deploy its new Smart Junction Box will, in turn, be able to deploy the Tigo RSS Transmitter in compliance with rapid shutdown regulations and requirements.

“With module-level rapid shutdown technology from Tigo, we will ensure that our customers’ solar systems automatically reduce system voltage during critical events such as structure fires so that firefighters can confidently perform their work,” said Zhenggang Duan, General Manager at QC Solar. “We look forward to commercial production and marketing of our Rapid Shutdown Smart Junction Box with the Tigo technology we are licensing. This is an important step forward to protecting photovoltaic power plants worldwide.”

Tigo rapid shutdown technology allows system owners, firefighters, and first responders to work without encountering high-voltage DC electricity from solar components. The need for safe photovoltaic solar is internationally recognized, with rapid shutdown specifications like those pioneered in the U.S. recently adopted in the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore, and numerous other countries actively evaluating similar regulations.

“This technology licensing agreement with QC Solar represents another indicator of the strength of the Tigo IP portfolio,” said Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy. “We are pleased to welcome QC Solar into the community of companies leveraging our rapid shutdown to make solar safe and look forward to serving our customers with technology products that offer broad compatibility with Tigo innovations.”

For more information about the Tigo RSS Transmitter, please visit https://www.tigoenergy.com/product/rss-transmitter.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company’s portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

About QC Solar

QC Solar is a High-Tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of new energy intelligent protection and electrical connection solutions, whose products include solar PV Junction Box, solar PV Connector, PV Cable, Energy Storage Connector and Cable Harness. QC Solar has three manufacturing plants in China and Vietnam, providing innovative and high-quality photovoltaic and ESS connection solutions and products to the major solar photovoltaic module companies and photovoltaic installers.