CHOOSE HOPE: Long Anticipated Collaboration Between Tracy Reese Hope For Flowers and Naturalizer Arrives in a Socially Conscious Way

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading women’s footwear brand, Naturalizer, and American fashion designer, Tracy Reese, today launched their joint initiative, the “Hope for Flowers” sustainable capsule footwear collection. The new line was created to shine light on the shared passions of both brands. Reese’s belief in the transformative power of fashion is at the center of the partnership, which champions the importance of art education through a scholarship program at Detroit’s College for Creative Studies while benefiting Nest, a non-profit organization focused on advancing the artisan and maker economy.

The bold, bright, and vibrant “Hope for Flowers” collection of eight styles includes flat sandals, sport sandals, kitten heels, and espadrilles. The capsule collection was designed to convey the optimism, color and prints that have become synonymous with Reese. The limited single run collection will range in price from $110-$148 and will be available on Naturalizer.com as well as in select Anthropologie stores and Anthropologie.com.

“Through this partnership, we are working together to unlock the potential for communities to thrive – when we cultivate creativity and teach new generations essential life skills, amazing things can and will blossom,” Reese said. “Our capsule collection is a great opportunity to educate and provide opportunities for local students while also supporting Nest’s work to provide resources to diverse makers who are key contributors to local creative economies.”

Naturalizer and Reese – a former star of Naturalizer’s ‘Today We Will’ campaign – partnered with the College for Creative Studies in Detroit to invite design students to participate in an illustration competition for the “Hope for Flowers” capsule collection to garner real world experience in the fashion industry. Reese, who sits on the college’s board, will select three participants to receive tuition scholarships and the winning design will be featured in the collection’s national marketing campaign.

“Tracy Reese brings not only her endless talent and passion to our highly-anticipated capsule collection, but also a deep commitment to being a positive force in the fashion industry and in her hometown of Detroit,” said Angelique Joseph, vice president of design at Naturalizer. “Her core values and her mission align with our ‘Today We Will’ campaign, which supports women making a difference through mindful actions and positive social change.”

In the same spirit of promoting creatives and building communities, the collection will benefit non-profit Nest’s Makers United program, an initiative providing free resources and market access opportunities to micro maker businesses across the country. Through Makers United, Nest focuses on increasing diversity within local creative economies, including Reese’s hometown of Detroit, as well as St. Louis which both Naturalizer’s parent company, Caleres (NYSE:CAL), and Nest call home.

“We are grateful for support from partners like Tracy Reese and Naturalizer, who help us ensure that the growing makers movement within the U.S. generates opportunities for all,” said Rebecca van Bergen, founder and executive director at Nest. “They share Nest’s belief that fostering inclusive and diverse creative communities can be a crucial driver of economic growth.”

“Naturalizer actively identifies and partners with people like Tracy to keep innovating on every front, and we are proud of initiatives like this because they allow us to steward the advancement of design while empowering the communities around us from within," said Joseph.

More information on the Hope for Flowers collection can be found at https://www.naturalizer.com/hope-for-flowers-by-tracy-reese.

Environmentally Conscious Properties of the Collection: Naturalizer has been increasingly vocal about its commitment to a more sustainable future by aligning with like-minded partners including Reese and designing shoes in more eco-conscious ways. Caleres was recently recognized for its ESG efforts by Newsweek and its 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, debuting at number 68. The recognition goes beyond sustainability, calling out the company for its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), particularly as it relates to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives. In the “Hope for Flowers” collection, Naturalizer uses recycled materials to craft toe boxes, insoles, fiber board and strobel materials and linings. Fabric uppers utilize environmentally preferred materials while all leather products in the line are responsibly sourced through Leather Working Group silver and gold rated suppliers. To ensure that our communities and the environment are taken into account at every stage of the production process, the company is also committed to ensuring that all packaging, including boxes, is made with 80% recycled paper as well as eco-conscious soy-based ink.

About Tracy Reese:

Tracy Reese is an American designer whose signature rich, daring colors and unique prints are crafted into joyful, feminine clothing for modern women. Reese launched her namesake fashion brand in 1996 in New York City and over the past 20 plus years, expanded to include the sub-brands Plenty, Frock! and Black Label, enjoying strong partnerships with Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie. Reese continues to evolve and has pivoted her business strategy to a more sustainable, slow-fashion model. https://hopeforflowers.com

About Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese:

Founded in 2018, Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese is a sustainable collection curated to foster an ecosystem of responsible fashion. Each piece in the collection is crafted from organic and ethically sourced materials as well as produced in ethically responsible factories. Hope for Flowers believes in the importance of incorporating positive, social, and ecological structures into our sourcing and operating structures. Part of Hope for Flowers’ mission is to create a positive social impact by empowering women and young people through free arts programming for youth and adults and collaboration with local artisans in Detroit. https://hopeforflowers.com/

About The College for Creative Studies:

Located in the heart of Detroit, the College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a world-class institution that educates artists and designers to be leaders in the creative professions. A private, fully accredited college, CCS enrolls more than 1,400 students pursuing Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degrees. https://www.collegeforcreativestudies.edu

Students in the BFA program can major in Advertising Design, Art Practice, Communication Design, Craft and Material Studies, Entertainment Arts, Fashion Design, Film, Illustration, Interdisciplinary Art + Design, Interior Design, Photography, Product Design and Transportation Design, in addition to a dual major Art Education program. Students in the graduate program can major in Art Education, Color and Materials Design, Design for Climate Action, Motion Design, Transportation Design and User Experience Design.

About Nest:

Founded in 2006 by Rebecca van Bergen, Nest is a nonprofit supporting the responsible growth and creative engagement of the artisan and maker economy to build a world of greater gender equity and economic inclusion. Nest’s Makers United program invests in US craft entrepreneurship, bringing attention and growth to American creative economies. www.buildanest.org

About Naturalizer:

Our passion is our purpose. To bring women a better shoe. In fact, Naturalizer was the first to create shoes designed specifically for a woman’s foot. Our legendary emphasis on fit and elegant simplicity launched a brand that became known as “the shoe with the beautiful fit.” Since 1927, we’ve crafted beautiful and modern styles that look and feel exceptional, inside and out. www.naturalizer.com