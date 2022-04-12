A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Expands Relationship with QUODD’s Market Data Workstation

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has announced an expansion of the strategic partnership with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, an industry leader in wealth management, institutional, and corporate services with a global reach spanning offices all over the U.S. The relationship between QUODD’s industry leading market data workstation, Equity+, with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners over three decades of wealth management servicing continues to raise the bar in powering real-time information.

As the landscape for market data content and functionality continues to innovate, QUODD and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners are pleased to offer the Equity+ platform to all current advisors and as a core component to all new advisors joining the firm. Users benefit from on-demand access to broad market data with thematic & multi-asset class securities pricing with rich descriptive content that fuels the timely, comprehensive, and reliable information that advisors have come to rely on a core workflow.

“Our wealth management process requires a platform fueling accurate and timely market data that our advisors can rely on to access finger-tip intelligence for making better decisions for our clients,” says Raffaele Gambardella, COO and Chief Risk Officer of A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. “As A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners has an ongoing focus to upgrade and implement technology tools, our advisors’ business operations are positioned to be ever more responsive to the dynamic investment landscape that must be continuously monitored when managing and acquiring clients.”

“We are proud to deliver the market data content and platform that sets a higher standard for decision support, client servicing, and market intelligence in our industry,” says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. “Working with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners over the years and now expanding the relationship is a testament to our shared mission to leverage financial technology for greater quality and timeliness of information with accompanying cost savings and operational efficiencies.”

About QUODD

QUODD delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD fuels wealth servicing users across banks, broker dealers, insurance companies and fin techs the ability to stream, embed, look up, or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures, and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds spanning. Monitoring more than 150 global exchanges and tracking trillions of transactions with a 99.999% up time, QUODD is the modern market data resource you can trust. Learn more at www.quodd.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is a full-service, regional investment firm that has been a member of FINRA and registered with the SEC for the past 39 years. A.G.P. has a global reach with 13 locations across the United States. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners provides wealth management, institutional, and corporate services with access to a wide array of products and offerings, including investment advisory, fixed income, retail services and insurance; equity capital markets, debt capital markets and mergers & acquisitions; and sales and trading. A.G.P. also offers comprehensive sector-based research services. For more information, please go to: www.allianceg.com.