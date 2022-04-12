Payment Technology Company PayArc Announces Strategic Investment from Bregal Sagemount

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayArc, a leading payments technology company formed by co-founders Zachary Martinez and Jared Ronski, has announced a strategic investment from Bregal Sagemount, a private equity firm providing capital and strategic assistance to companies in high-growth sectors. PayArc will use this first round of financing to invest in new sales and marketing channels, target strategic acquisitions, and expand its value proposition to all constituents.

“We built a business with a soul that cares just as much about its employees as its agent partners and customers,” said Mr. Martinez, CEO of PayArc. “We are a leader in the payments space because of our ability to innovate on behalf of all our constituents. Our growth is a testament to that discipline, and we’re thrilled to enter this next chapter with the amazing team at Bregal Sagemount.”

In partnership with Bregal Sagemount, PayArc will use the capital as a catalyst to execute on several strategic growth initiatives and expand its suite of integrated payment functions.

“We have been very impressed with Bregal Sagemount’s track record of partnerships across the payments sector and proven ability to help its partners scale to new levels,” said Mr. Ronski, President of PayArc. “The Bregal Sagemount team has built a deep knowledge base in the industry and share our core values and vision for success. We’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished, and to have reached this notable milestone.”

PayArc has grown more than 100% in each of the past four years, with a cumulative growth rate of more than 1,500 percent. PayArc has partnered with a growing base of more than 10,000 merchants to date, processing $3B+ in omnichannel payments volume annually.

“We’re excited to partner with PayArc to provide the resources and operational expertise that will ensure they continue to deliver a leading integrated technology platform, drive superior payment solutions, and support their customers at the highest level,” said Clayton Main, a Partner at Bregal Sagemount who will join the PayArc Board of Directors along with Jon Sonnenschein and Zach Month. “This is an important moment for PayArc and we’re looking forward to being part of the company’s next phase of growth.”

About PayArc

PayArc provides payment processing solutions to all types and sizes of merchants. With the latest technology, best practices, and transparent pricing models, PayArc allows businesses to streamline their payment processes and focus on what really matters.

By continuously refining its two core pillars, technology and customer service, PayArc provides everything merchants need in a payments solution, allowing companies to move faster, work smarter, and make better decisions, one payment at a time.

For more information, visit www.payarc.com.

About Bregal Sagemount

Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private capital firm with more than $3.0 billion of committed capital. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount invests $70 million to $400 million per transaction into targeted sectors including software, financial technology and specialty finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business / consumer services.

For more information, visit www.sagemount.com.