Celonis and Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation for MANN+HUMMEL

LUDWIGSBURG, Munich & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celonis and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are teaming up to support MANN+HUMMEL, a global filtration solutions provider, to accelerate its company-wide digital transformation and become a data-driven enterprise. By leveraging intelligent insights and actions, MANN+HUMMEL will improve and optimize its processes to increase operational excellence and become even more customer-centric.

Accenture has supported MANN+HUMMEL’s data-driven enterprise journey since 2019. Together with global execution management leader Celonis, Accenture will foster the firm’s process excellence capabilities by helping to roll out Celonis’ Execution Management System across MANN+HUMMEL in a multi-year program.

With this strategic collaboration, MANN+HUMMEL will gain new levels of transparency and an objective, fact-based understanding of how its core business processes really run. This will enable MANN+HUMMEL to identify performance barriers in real-time and take automated action to remove inefficiencies and improve processes. Insights from the initial stages of deployment have already created process standardization and optimization in the areas of supply, distribution and production. This will be expanded on in the coming months across materials, planning and logistics, to improve cycle times and productivity, reduce rework, optimize inventory, increase automation and streamline global execution.

Emese Weissenbacher, executive vice president and chief financial officer at MANN+HUMMEL, said: “Our efforts and investments in standardization are all targeted towards being able to stay a step ahead of customers’ needs. Deploying Celonis market-leading process mining and execution management capabilities enables us to drive more intelligent, data-driven insights, measures and decisions. I am convinced with this transformation we can take our business processes to the next level and create an agile platform for continuous improvement.”

S/4HANA® Migration - Minimizing Project Risks

Jean-Marc Erieau, program lead with MANN+HUMMEL, is responsible for steering the strategic program, and together with Accenture, will drive forward the change management and governance during the Celonis rollout. Celonis will help accelerate MANN+HUMMEL’s migration to SAP S/4HANA® and provide support before, during, and after the migration. By leveraging Celonis, MANN+HUMMEL already enjoys increased process standardization, reduced manual effort, mitigated project risks and minimized business disruption and is therefore well prepared for the SAP S/4HANA migration.

Thomas Rinn, global Industrial sector lead for Accenture said: “Building on the strong foundation we already established, rolling out Celonis is the next logical step at the right time for MANN+HUMMEL. With process mining and execution management, we will help MANN+HUMMEL achieve operational excellence, which will strengthen the firm’s position as a digital leader in the industry and help it achieve new business value for the company, its employees and customers.”

Celonis Center of Excellence accelerates transformation

Accenture and Celonis will also support MANN+HUMMEL in the establishment of a Celonis Center of Excellence (CoE) that will bring together all relevant experts to ensure a synchronized approach and efficient planning and implementation. The CoE will combine partner enablement support, professional services and value advisory for customers, as well as trained solution engineering and customer support teams to provide around-the-clock expertise and innovation.

“We are proud to be part of MANN+HUMMEL’s journey to transform into a data-driven enterprise and establish a sustainable operating model,” said Bastian Nominacher, Celonis co-founder and co-CEO. “With our shared value-based approach, we have accelerated the MANN+HUMMEL transformation journey in just a matter of weeks, and created the foundation to bolster their standardization roadmap, which will enable MANN+HUMMEL to deliver bold, company-wide transformation. We are supporting each phase of MANN+HUMMEL’s SAP S/4HANA migration, including reducing costly risks and roadblocks with intelligent data-driven insights, smoothing user adoption, and achieving key business outcomes at every stage of the rollout.”

About MANN+HUMMEL

MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global company in filtration technology. Under its two business units Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment, the Ludwigsburg-based Group develops intelligent solutions that enable cleaner mobility, cleaner air and cleaner water. Thus, the company makes an important contribution to a clean earth and the sustainable use of limited resources. In 2020, over 21,000 employees at more than 80 locations generated a turnover of EUR 3.8 billion.

Among the solutions are filter media and simulation technologies, liquid filters, air filtration and intake systems for various mobility and industrial applications, and membrane technologies for municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment and use in sensitive process applications such as food manufacturing or biotechnology. Furthermore, the family-owned company founded in 1941 offers air and molecular filtration technologies for building filtration as well as for industrial applications and cleanrooms. These are used, for example, in power generation, microelectronics or operating rooms. Stationary and mobile air purifiers for indoor, semi-open spaces and outdoor areas complete the holistic approach to clean air. Depending on the area of application, they filter viruses, free allergens, bacteria or fine dust and nitrogen oxides from the ambient air.

You can find further information on MANN+HUMMEL at https://www.mann-hummel.com/

About Celonis

Celonis helps organizations to execute on their data. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 16 offices worldwide.

© 2021 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis “droplet” logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

