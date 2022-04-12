Numa Partners with CDK Global

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Numa - the AI-driven customer response platform for dealership fixed operations departments that rescues missed calls and appointments - today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, Numa is now part of a marketplace of applications and integrations that CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading automotive retail technology company, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

“We are excited to be partnering with CDK, particularly at a time when the auto industry is truly ready for a major customer experience upgrade,” said Numa Founder and CEO Tasso Roumeliotis. “Numa’s software modernizes auto service departments by seamlessly integrating existing dealer phone systems with conversational AI that can respond instantly to customer calls and texts. By doing so, service advisors are able to keep up with customer demand—and ultimately provide better service.”

The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer and third-party websites.

Numa uses conversational AI to respond instantly to common questions, ensuring businesses never miss a call or text. Enabling its users to answer calls 24/7, exchange text, Google (My Business) and Facebook messages with customers, and even advance company communications among employees, Numa’s automotive customers are able to answer 100 percent of incoming calls, achieve 5x faster customer approvals on repair orders (RO), reduce business development center (BDC) costs by 22 percent, and improve their customer satisfaction index (CSI) scores by 16 percent through faster customer response times. Because Numa’s cloud-based software overlays existing phone systems, there is no downtime or new hardware to install; Auto dealers can be up and running within just 15 minutes.

“We’re pleased to introduce Numa as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Sandy Orlando, senior vice president, Data and Fortellis, CDK Global. “Numa is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 575 partner companies and 1,000 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data, workflow integration, and intelligent insights to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.

About Numa

Numa is a new kind of service for car dealerships. Using AI and text messaging, Numa gives businesses superpowers by helping them capture every inbound call, making sure appointments are booked, and facilitating team and customer communication. Based in Oakland, Calif., Numa has raised $14M of venture capital from Costanoa Ventures, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ) and Google’s AI-focused Gradient Ventures fund.