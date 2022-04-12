Veritone and OOONA Partner to Create Synthetic Audio Description for Silver Trak Digital

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced it partnered with OOONA to provide a seamless audio description scripting solution for Silver Trak Digital, a major APAC localization and media services company. With the combined power of Veritone Voice and OOONA’s state-of-the-art, cloud-based media localization platform, Silver Trak gains the capability to script and synthesize voice audio description programs for blind and visually impaired audiences. The integration has the added benefit of seamless multi-language workflows for revoicing, captioning, translation and transcription projects.

“Working with Veritone and OOONA is a game changer for us,” said Silver Trak CEO Tim Creswell. “Veritone Voice offers amazing multi-language synthetic media capabilities to add to our human voice services, and OOONA develops great user tools for captioning and audio description operators. It means our language operators don't have to pivot between platforms. They can do all of their audio description and captioning work in their native language interface and generate lifelike synthetic voices for quick project turnarounds."

Veritone Voice, a custom synthetic voice cloning solution, allows content creators and providers to securely and ethically create and monetize synthetic voices in real or digitally immersive worlds—transforming them into different languages, dialects, accents, genders and more. In addition to a managed service, Veritone Voice provides a self-serve application enabling users to create text-to-speech voice projects with over 200 stock voice models across more than 100 languages.

The global localization software market is projected to grow to $5.51 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3 percent. OOONA is a leading provider of management and production tools for the media localization industry, with a fully online, secure and scalable platform that incorporates a complete suite of technology tools for the execution of high-quality localization projects. Its intuitive dashboards allow for a bird’s eye view of the entire localization pipeline, with built-in budget control and features that facilitate the scheduling of urgent tasks and collaboration of remote workers.

“Our innovative yet pragmatic outlook on workflows and our user-centric approach has not only enabled us to lead the market in delivering cutting-edge products and solutions, but also gives companies like Silver Trak a competitive advantage,” said OOONA Co-founder and CEO Wayne Garb. “Now, with the addition of unique capabilities from Veritone Voice, we bring even more value to our customers who rely on best-in-class solutions for their translation, dubbing and subtitling needs.”

“We are pleased to partner with OOONA to bring Silver Trak the unique value of our synthetic voices within the intuitive scripting interface of the OOONA platform,” said Drew Hilles, senior vice president of Global Commercial Sales, Veritone. “As localization projects become more complex and audience reach expands across cultures and borders, coupled with increasing mandates to service visually impaired audiences, Veritone Voice provides multi-language realistic stock and custom voices for audio description projects that saves both time and money.”

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

