Advantage Payment Services and The Bancorp Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Dispute Management Technology

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantage Payment Services (APS), the leader in financial data management for top FinTech payments organizations, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with The Bancorp Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK). Through this partnership, The Bancorp will promote the utilization of the next generation of APS solutions to provide the standard for regulatory compliant dispute case management through the APS Dispute Advantage Platform.

“We’ve spent two decades developing and perfecting the technology that gives banks the critical visibility and control over any program they authorize,” said Dave Campbell, President at APS. “The Bancorp continually strives for excellence and is a recognized leader in FinTech and payments. We are excited to further our relationship with an organization that embraces the ever-changing regulatory landscape. This relationship with The Bancorp will help us further deliver best-in-class solutions for the industry at large.”

The APS Dispute Advantage Platform is a scalable, configurable, regulatory compliant workflow solution that offers consistent real-time visibility to critical data provided. This next generation of automation leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to further increase productivity and empower real-time risk management decisioning. As the leader in enterprise dispute management for the largest issuers in the United States, APS uses a consultative approach to assist partners in navigating a complex technical and regulatory landscape, while its agile development method supports greater speed to market.

“We’ve long been impressed with APS’ development approach and its ability to create flexible, scalable solutions that tackle complex and dynamic needs for regulatory compliance,” said Ryan Harris, Executive Vice President at The Bancorp. “This partnership will provide our current and future partners an efficient and effective way to maintain and demonstrate regulatory compliance at scale as the payments ecosystem rapidly evolves.”

Through its FinTech Solutions business, The Bancorp offers tailor-made banking services to fit the unique needs of its clients and partners powered by cutting-edge technology. With a robust technical infrastructure and established track record in financial services, the company continuously ranks as a top issuer of debit and prepaid cards in the country. By promoting the APS Dispute Advantage Platform, The Bancorp’s program management partners are well-positioned to use the industry’s most innovative technology to enhance dispute management processes.

APS is privately held by members of the Campbell family of Fargo, North Dakota. The Campbells have a history of building and growing financial services support companies. Their first venture, Advantage Credit Bureau was formed in 1992 and remains a thriving business today. Beyond dispute services, APS also offers solutions for the detection, prevention and management of fraud; secure, cloud-based document management; identification and address verification services; and analytic reporting tools.

About Advantage Payment Services

Advantage Payment Services is the leader in financial data management for banking, payment and FinTech brands. APS built an agile, high trust, cloud-based platform that integrates identity verification, dispute, fraud, and document management seamlessly into existing business processes, so clients can maintain these critical functions as they grow. Learn more about our Advantage Solutions: advantagepaymentservices.com.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its FinTech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.