GO Partners with Scienaptic AI to Revolutionize Automotive Screening

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GO car subscription has partnered with Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, to provide enhanced and faster decisions to its customers. In partnering with Scienaptic, GO looks to increase the availability of its offering using transformative technology in its screening and decisioning process.

According to GO’s website, customers can save around 20-30% per month and order a car from start to finish in under 5 minutes. With Scienaptic’s AI-powered platform, GO can offer even quicker approvals, drive higher automation, receive enhanced risk signals, and help more customers with poor credit history.

“This partnership with Scienaptic allows us to further streamline our customer application and transaction process resulting in less friction and smarter screening to extend the GO offering to an even larger audience,” said Michael Beauchamp, GO’s Founder and CEO. “Until now, the only attempts at innovation outside of the traditional automotive experience were extremely expensive and not practical for, or even desired by, most consumers. GO serves the mass audience of payment-driven shoppers looking to get the best car for their monthly budget. By removing all the things that add cost and frustration with little value in return, we provide customers a value proposition so compelling that it almost seems too good to be true,” said Mr. Beauchamp.

Correspondingly, Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, said, “We are excited to partner with GO car subscription, which is helping people achieve one of the basic requirements of modern times – affordable and accessible car drivership. Our AI-powered platform will enable GO to assess potential customers faster, make advanced decisions and expand their business while reducing the associated risk significantly. We are looking forward to helping GO car subscription grow and ensure that millions of customers have the car of their dreams.”

Driven by massive demand, GO is now serving customers in Philadelphia, PA, Miami, FL, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Houston, TX, Charlotte, NC, and Northern New Jersey.

About GO car subscription

GO is a simpler and more affordable alternative to traditional car ownership. Order a car online in under 5 minutes with just a few clicks and save 20-30% per month. All cars include routine maintenance, full factory warranty, inspections, title & registration, and roadside assistance. Apply with just a driver’s license and some basic information. No hard credit checks. Say goodbye to traditional car ownership at www.drivego.com.

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefiting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.