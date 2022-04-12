Saint-Gobain and CertainTeed Renew Decade-Long Partnership with Homes For Our Troops

From left to right: Brenda A. Heller, United States Army veteran and Public Relations and Philanthropy Manager, Saint-Gobain, North America; Bill Ivey, United States Army veteran, Retired and Executive Director of HFOT; Michael Rosenblatt, United States Navy veteran and Vice President of Operations for CertainTeed Roofing; and Chris Mitchell, Director of Development of HFOT. (Photo: Business Wire)

TAUNTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint-Gobain North America and its building products subsidiary CertainTeed LLC have renewed the company’s partnership with Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) as its exclusive provider of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, fence and railing products.

Over the past decade, CertainTeed has donated $3.1 Million of building products to help HFOT build and donate more than 200 specially-adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured veterans.

The partnership renewal comes only months after Saint-Gobain announced its global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes prioritizing corporate social responsibility and volunteerism in communities where the company does business.

“The debt of our country’s men and women who have selflessly served, and as a result sustained injuries, can never be paid back in full. But it is our honor to do our part and help support these veterans and their road to independence through our HFOT partnership and the depth of what our products can provide in each of their homes,” said Michael Rosenblatt, United States Navy veteran and Vice President of Operations for CertainTeed Roofing. “Regardless of where and when you served, there is an unbreakable bond, sense of comradery and connection that will last a lifetime. Whether you served or not, have a family member or friend who is currently serving or who is a veteran, our partnership with HFOT allows everyone at our company the opportunity to give back to those that have given so much.”

“CertainTeed and Saint-Gobain have been an unwavering partner with HFOT since 2013,” said Bill Ivey, United States Army veteran and Executive Director of HFOT. “Their generous donations of roofing, drywall, siding and insulation have been key to placing 200 Veterans and their families into specially adapted homes across the United States. With this tremendous support, together we are providing the foundation on which these great Americans can rebuild their lives. We look forward to continuing our partnership with this outstanding company and its superb employees to get all of our severely injured veterans into their own specially adapted, custom home.”

Saint-Gobain North America currently employs more than 900 veterans of the United States armed forces, many of whom are currently members of the company’s Veterans Employee Resource Group. The company encourages veterans to apply for its current job openings.

About Homes For Our Troops

Since its inception in 2004, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) has been building and donating specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. HFOT homes help to restore the freedom and independence that these Veterans have sacrificed while defending our country. Comfort and customized adaptations help to enable the veterans to focus on their family, recovery and rebuilding their lives.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 115 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm’s slogan “Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed,” inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, railing, trim, insulation, drywall, and ceilings. www.certainteed.com.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction, and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME.”

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

More than 167,000 employees, located in 70 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more details on Saint-Gobain, visit http://www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain.