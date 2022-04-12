Tyler Technologies Extends Contract for Payment Solutions in the State of Texas

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that the state of Texas has extended its contract for Tyler’s payment services. The three-year agreement builds upon the existing 13-year relationship with Tyler’s NIC Division.

Serving Texans since 2009, Tyler’s NIC Division provides payment processing and settlement services for 235 Texas.gov applications, enabling online payments and over-the-counter credit, debit, and Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments on behalf of 306 government entities.

As part of the new agreement, Tyler will integrate its Data & Insights platform into the payment processing and settlement services, bringing advanced analytics to the solution, allowing clients to easily digest information and better understand customers' transactions.

“The Department of Information Resources’ drive to modernize the interaction between government and Texans continues to benefit people and businesses across the state,” said Patrick Wood, general manager of NIC Texas. “To be able to participate in making the daily lives of Texans easier and more efficient is a win-win.”

Tyler payment services through NIC feature:

Secure Level 1 payment card industry (PCI) services

Full visibility of the transaction lifecycle

Low-code and fully integrable design

Automated support for CPA’s Uniform Statewide Accounting System, Accounting Policy statement (APS) 029, and CAPPS refund processing

Complete transaction management and reporting

Configurable interfaces that enable a common look and feel with existing websites

Since September 1, 2018, Tyler’s NIC Division has securely processed more than 73.5 million transactions totaling more than $5.69 billion for the state of Texas.

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.