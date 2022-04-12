Strive Health Partners with Evolent Care Partners to Help Primary Care Providers Deliver Innovative Kidney Care to Medicare Patients 

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strive Health and Evolent Care Partners have partnered to help primary care providers in Michigan and North Carolina manage care for Medicare beneficiaries with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage kidney disease (ESKD). The partnership will support 211 primary care providers who participate in Evolent Care Partners’ Accountable Care Organization (ACO), which has assumed accountability for improving the quality and cost of care for a defined population of Medicare beneficiaries.

The providers served through the new partnership manage care for up to 1,200 beneficiaries living with advanced CKD and ESKD. Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in the United States. Treating Medicare beneficiaries with chronic kidney disease cost $87.2 billion in 2019, according to the CDC. Primary care providers play a critical role in identifying signs of disease early and controlling its progression.

“We are equipping primary care providers with the resources they need to identify patients at high risk for kidney disease early in the process, so they can take preventative steps to improve outcomes and lower the cost of care,” said Dr. Farhad Modarai, a Senior Vice President at Strive Health.

Strive, the national leader in value-based kidney care, will provide Evolent Care Partners’ provider network with access to data and technology tools, administrative support, management expertise and an interdisciplinary clinical care team that includes care coordinators, nurse practitioners, dietitians, pharmacists and licensed clinical social workers. These care management resources can help determine the risk of hospitalization or progression of disease, allowing for the possibility of tailored interventions.

“Providers are interested in intervening sooner to help patients with chronic kidney disease access the appropriate education and decision-making tools necessary to improve their daily lives,” said Dr. Michael Margolis, Medical Director of Evolent Care Partners. “By partnering with Strive, we’re enhancing our ability to transform the experience for patients with advanced kidney disease.”

Through its partnerships with medical groups, nephrologists, health systems and payors, Strive manages over 44,000 complex CKD and ESKD patients.

ABOUT STRIVE HEALTH

Strive Health is the nation’s leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive's core solutions include Population Health, Strive Care Partners™ (a value-based nephrology platform) and Complete Dialysis. Using a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers and next-generation dialysis services, Strive forms an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. For more information, visit Twitter, LinkedIn or www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.

ABOUT EVOLENT CARE PARTNERS

Evolent Care Partners’ MSSP ACO empowers independent primary care physicians with the resources needed to participate and succeed within two-sided performance-based contracts. By working with Evolent Care Partners, physicians gain access to population health tools and proven care coordination resources. These resources also help ensure they’re managing administrative requirements most efficiently, which enables them to spend more time on patient care. Currently, Evolent Care Partners’ ACO has more than 1,000 providers in its network who care for over 90,000 lives in nine states. Evolent Care Partners operates The Accountable Care Organization, Ltd. (TACO) and is a solution for total cost of care management offered by Evolent Health. TACO is governed by a representative Board of its participating providers.