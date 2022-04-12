TÜV SÜD and ioMosaic® Form Strategic Collaboration for Risk Management and Process Safety

MUNICH & SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) company TÜV SÜD and ioMosaic, a leading US provider of process safety solutions (PSS), have agreed to the formation of a strategic alliance in risk management and process safety services. The alliance will benefit the customers of both companies, delivering them a wider range of services plus additional digital applications, substantially increased laboratory capacity, broader training offers, and added training expertise.

For companies in the chemical and process industries, ensuring process safety is a critical requirement. Third-party specialist service providers such as TÜV SÜD and ioMosaic can contribute significantly to understanding and minimizing the potential gaps and risks in processes, ensuring only safe methods are applied and thereby protecting people, assets, and the environment from negative consequences.

Employing 25,000-plus staff at over 50 locations, TÜV SÜD is one of the leading providers of TIC services worldwide. Drawing on more than 40 years of experience in optimization of operational efficiency and safety and in risk minimization in the chemical and process industries, the TÜV SÜD Business Unit Chemical and Process Industry supplies comprehensive services and a testing laboratory accredited in accordance with ISO 17025. TÜV SÜD’s highly renowned expertise in the field of process safety is supplemented by TIC services in the field of asset integrity management, certifications of pressure equipment, and certifications of functional safety.

ioMosaic is a leading provider of process safety solutions. Bringing more than 30 years of experience in process safety and software solutions. ioMosaic experts work side by side with their clients to manage episodic risks and improve the safety of their work environments, thus enabling them to focus on their core business. ioMosaic offers a broad range of safety, risk management, ioKinetic laboratory testing, user and enterprise software, and training solutions that help prevent catastrophic incidents in the process and chemical industries.

“We understand that every process is unique and requires a unique view to be taken. With this in mind, especially in process safety we have adopted a pragmatic and holistic approach which we use as a basis for designing tailor made solutions customized to our clients’ processes. We are excited to expand our services through our strategic alliance with ioMosaic and to provide even better support for our globally operating customers, particularly those located in the US,” says Hans-Joachim Machetanz, Business Unit Manager Chemical and Process Industry TÜV SÜD and CEO of Germany-based TÜV SÜD Chemie Service GmbH.

“Drawing on more than 30 years of experience, our focus is to help our clients minimize their risks and maximize their potential. Through its dedication to continual innovation and improvement, ioMosaic has become a leading provider of integrated process safety and risk management solutions. We consider our strategic collaboration with TÜV SÜD an excellent opportunity for growing our existing portfolio in a targeted manner and offering our clients additional services and one-stop solution packages,” says Dr. G. A. Melhem, President & CEO, ioMosaic.

Further information about the services provided by TÜV SÜD and ioMosaic can be found at https://www.tuvsud.com/en-us/process-safety and www.iomosaic.com.

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com

ioMosaic was founded in 2001 and has offices in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. To find out more about ioMosaic, please visit www.ioMosaic.com