US Eye Partners with Kelly Eye Center, Raleigh-based Leader in Eye Care

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Eye has expanded its presence in North Carolina with the addition of Kelly Eye Center, founded by Michael Kelly, M.D. Kelly Eye Center is a specialty ophthalmology practice with a focus on cataract and lens replacement surgery using premium intraocular lens (IOL) technology. The practice is comprised of five locations within the greater Raleigh area.

Dr. Kelly is a leader in the field of ophthalmology, having performed over 50,000 eye surgery procedures. He was the first surgeon to perform LASIK surgery in the Raleigh area and was chosen to be one of the nation’s first ophthalmologists to perform the Visian ICL eye surgery.

Speaking of the opportunity to partner with US Eye, Dr. Kelly comments, “I was attracted to the vertically integrated operational model used at US Eye member practices because it truly puts the patient first and prioritizes the synchronization of care between providers. Delivering high quality patient-centric care has always been our objective at Kelly Eye Center, supplemented by the use of state-of-the-art technology and innovative treatment options. US Eye shares those values and has the foresight and expertise to continue building upon those principles to create an incredible patient experience. I am honored to be a part of that mission.”

Kelly Eye Center’s partnership with US Eye closely follows that of Albemarle Eye Center, an affiliate North Carolina-based ophthalmology practice led by Dr. Jitendra Swarup, who serves as a member of US Eye’s Physician Advisory Board. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Michael Kelly and his team to the US Eye network. Dr. Kelly and I have been industry colleagues for years, and as a fellow practice founder, I respect the organization he has built and his desire to continue enhancing patient care through partnering with US Eye. I look forward to working with him as we strive to develop the nation’s most admired brand in eye care.”

Dr. Kelly plans to remain an active leader within the practice, helping to build its provider base and network in the “Triangle” region of North Carolina.

US Eye is a physician-led network of patient-centric practices. The addition of Kelly Eye Center brings the total number of US Eye practice locations to 62 across the United States. US Eye employs 109 providers and over 1,000 staff members across the Southeast. Patients of US Eye member practices have direct access to world-class providers, state-of-the-art technology and innovative treatments.

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing over 100 providers and more than 1,000 staff members across five states. The company currently operates 62 offices and five ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.