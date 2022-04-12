Scale Computing partners with SecureServ to deliver a VMware alternative to the Australian market.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its partnership with SecureServ, an Australian-based cyber security solutions and network performance distributor. The partnership will afford SecureServ the opportunity to deliver simple, reliable, affordable, and easy-to-deploy infrastructure solutions to the Australian market via Scale Computing’s award-winning HC3 virtualization platform, while simultaneously expanding its partner community in the region.

Together, Scale Computing and SecureServ are bringing a virtualization alternative to the Australian market. The HC3 virtualization platform combines servers, storage, and virtualization into a single solution to make IT infrastructure easier for organizations of every size. Whether an organization has one IT administrator or hundreds, the award-winning HC3 hyperconverged infrastructure eliminates complexity, lowers costs, and frees up management time.

Many of today’s virtualization solutions consist of multiple vendor products, making them more complicated and expensive than necessary. Moreover, properly configuring disparate server and storage components takes up valuable department resources, and that's even before a company has installed and configured hypervisors or tested for compatibility and performance.

Scale Computing’s HC3 virtualization software and appliances, meanwhile, are based on patented technologies designed from the ground up to minimize infrastructure complexity and cost. Whether an organization is considering migrating from its existing virtualization platform or is virtualizing from scratch for the first time, Scale Computing’s hyperconverged approach is the shortest path to affordable virtualization that’s easy to deploy, easy to manage, and easy to scale.

“To navigate today’s complex infrastructure environments, businesses need flexibility, scalability, and resiliency. Scale Computing has a strong reputation for delivering results to IT operation leaders around the world, and we’re thrilled to be offering the HC3 solutions to the Australian market. This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to providing our partners and customers with the most innovative and reliable solutions,” said SecureServ Director of Operations, Vic Whiteley.

Scale Computing continues to be the top choice for organizations thanks to the simplicity, efficiency, and innovation of Scale Computing HC3. Automated machine learning capabilities found in the company’s HC3 solutions mean that the typical Scale Computing customer sees a reduction in on-going management costs of between 60 and 80 percent.

"SecureServ has a proven track record of being a trusted partner and distributor in Australia,” said Scott Mann, VP of Sales, ROW & Global Channel Chief, Scale Computing. “We're excited to be partnering with them and by the opportunity to offer a VMware alternative and deliver consistent and scalable enterprise IT solutions to the Australian market.”

To learn about migrating from your existing virtualization platform or are virtualizing from scratch for the first time, please visit https://www.secureserv.com.au/lp/scale-vmware-alternative

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

About SecureServ

SecureServ has focused exclusively on cyber security and networking performance since 2005. Our value-added distribution approach connects world-leading technology vendors with our channel partners to support their growth strategies and proactively engage in joint market development. With our professional team, we consolidate our knowledge and skills to assist our partners with support and training, to enable them to meet the challenges of today's challenging security environment.