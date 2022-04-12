PartsTrader partners with LKQ North America to provide data for SurePart, PartsTrader’s new instant parts pricing platform.

SurePart is a new instant parts pricing platform from PartsTrader that allows appraisers to write more accurate estimates by providing instant market pricing and leveraging industry-leading filtering to remove invalid parts. The result is a more accurate estimate upfront, which means less time on costly supplements. Rather than relying on outdated catalog pricing, SurePart uses actual market pricing and live inventory feeds, resulting in greater accuracy for preliminary estimates, lower severity and reduced cycle times. SurePart is designed for staff/IA/AI written estimates and customizes results to a client’s parts policy - and SurePart suppliers guarantee pricing for 30 days.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PartsTrader today announced a partnership with LKQ North America to provide access to LKQ North America’s broad range of alternative parts and services via SurePart, PartsTrader’s new parts pricing platform for carrier-written/IA estimates.

SurePart allows appraisers to write more accurate estimates by providing instant market pricing and leveraging industry-leading filtering to remove invalid parts. Rather than relying on outdated catalog pricing, SurePart uses actual market pricing and live inventory feeds, resulting in greater accuracy for preliminary estimates, lower severity and reduced cycle times. And, SurePart’s suppliers guarantee their prices, eliminating unnecessary supplements for appraisers.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with LKQ and include their extensive range of parts and services in SurePart,” said Greg Horn, PartsTrader’s Chief Innovation Officer. “LKQ has long had a focus on providing quality parts to the industry and they are a significant addition to SurePart’s supplier network.”

Terry Fortner, Vice President Sales and Marketing North America at LKQ said, “We are excited to participate in SurePart and share PartsTrader’s vision of ensuring accurate parts are placed on carrier-written, auto damage appraisals. ‘Phantom parts’ have been an issue within our industry for far too long!”

SurePart has already been adopted by multiple partners and PartsTrader is actively extending SurePart to meet specific workflow requirements of each client.

About SurePart

SurePart represents a huge leap forward for the collision repair industry, allowing appraisers to easily find the most accurate parts and information based on the carrier’s specific parts policy. SurePart’s tight integration with other systems allows users to easily bring estimates back into their system. Additionally, SurePart eliminates the problem of “phantom parts” which can’t be located or purchased at the list price, wreaking havoc on cycle times. Those interested in learning more about this ground-breaking platform can request a demo or learn more at surepart.com.

About PartsTrader

As the world’s leading parts procurement marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers on one efficient, market-driven platform. PartsTrader helps repair shops make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability in order to best serve their customers. Suppliers can quickly grow their market presence and instantly reach thousands of new shops while improving the way they serve their current customers. Insurance carriers gain transparency into the parts procurement process and access to valuable market data, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. PartsTrader LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held. For more information go to partstrader.com

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE, recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.