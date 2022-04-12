ADDING MULTIMEDIA Lambda Teams Up With Razer to Launch the World’s Most Powerful Laptop for Deep Learning

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lambda, the Deep Learning Company, today in collaboration with Razer, released the new Lambda Tensorbook, the world's most powerful laptop designed for deep learning, available with Linux and Lambda’s deep learning software. The sleek laptop, coupled with the Lambda GPU Cloud, gives engineers all the software tools and compute performance they need to create, train, and test deep learning models locally.

Since its launch in 2012, Lambda has quickly become the de-facto deep learning infrastructure provider for the world’s leading research and engineering teams. Thousands of businesses and organizations use Lambda including: all of the top five tech companies, 97 percent of the top research universities in the U.S. including MIT and Caltech, and the Department of Defense. These teams use Lambda’s GPU clusters, servers, workstations, and cloud instances to train neural networks for cancer detection, autonomous aircraft, drug discovery, self-driving cars, and much more.

“Most ML engineers don’t have a dedicated GPU laptop, which forces them to use shared resources on a remote machine, slowing down their development cycle.” said Stephen Balaban, co-founder and CEO of Lambda. “When you’re stuck SSHing into a remote server, you don’t have any of your local data or code and even have a hard time demoing your model to colleagues. The Razer x Lambda Tensorbook solves this. It’s pre-installed with PyTorch and TensorFlow and lets you quickly train and demo your models: all from a local GUI interface. No more SSH!”

An All-in-One Deep Learning Solution

The new Tensorbook comes pre-configured with a complete software environment from Lambda, including Ubuntu Linux with the Lambda Stack for training large workloads anytime, anywhere. The laptop features sleek, high-performance hardware from Razer, powered by NVIDIA RTX 3080, one of the most powerful mobile GPUs available for dedicated, uninterrupted compute at a moment’s notice and full compatibility with TensorFlow, PyTorch, cuDNN, CUDA, and other ML frameworks and tools.

“Razer’s experience in developing high performance products for both gamers and creators has been a crucial building block for the Lambda Tensorbook, a deep learning system for engineers,” said Travis Furst, Head of Razer’s Laptop Division. “The shared customer obsession is what drove us to collaborate with Lambda in developing this powerful, specialized device. We can’t wait to see the amazing breakthroughs that will be made by engineers and researchers while using a Tensorbook.”

Availability and Specifications

The new Tensorbook is available for order today from $3,499 at lambdalabs.com.

Specifications include:

Hardware 15.6” 2560x1440 165Hz display NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 16GB VRAM Intel i7-11800 Processor (8 cores, 2.3GHz to 4.6GHz) 64GB DDR4 memory 2 TB SSD storage Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1 ports Slim 4.4 lb aluminum unibody chassis 1080p webcam



Software Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS (Microsoft Windows dual boot optional) Lambda Stack with PyTorch, TensorFlow, CUDA, cuDNN, and NVIDIA Drivers One year of Lambda engineering support



About Lambda

Founded and led by deep learning engineers, Lambda provides deep learning infrastructure including a GPU cloud service, on-prem servers, GPU clusters, GPU workstations, and GPU laptops to customers such as Intel, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Research, Tencent, Kaiser Permanente, MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Caltech, and the Department of Defense. Find out more at www.lambdalabs.com.

About Razer

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

