UFCW Local 152 Welcomes First Cannabis Workers to Union Family

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workers at The Botanist, a cannabis manufacturer and retailer, have agreed to be represented by UFCW Local 152 as their advocate on the job.

More than 60 workers across two of the company’s locations in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City will join the union upon certification of the agreement. Representatives from the union then will begin negotiating the first contract on behalf of the new members to ensure their voice is heard at the workplace.

“We are proud to welcome workers from The Botanist as our first Local 152 members from the cannabis industry,” union President Brian String said.

“For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of educating the decision-makers in our state about the extraordinary potential of the cannabis industry — not only for tax revenue, but also for the opportunity of these workers to have steady union jobs with good wages and benefits.”

Between the two facilities, workers at The Botanist grow, harvest and process cannabis and sell it in several forms at their retail space. Customers can seek assistance from the experts at either location to find the product that meets their medical needs.

“This new partnership is a win for all involved,” String said. “These workers will be able to decide on the terms of their employment and The Botanist will maintain a dedicated and knowledgeable staff.

“As a union, we look forward to introducing these new members to the power of a union contract.”