Beitel Group & The Scharf Group Acquired Preserve at Woodfield a 662 Unit Property, Northwest of Chicago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beitel Group and The Scharf Group, both NY-based single-family offices, have added Preserve at Woodfield to their over $1B Midwest portfolio. Preserve at Woodfiled apartments has 662-unit property in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows, right outside Chicago.

The target is to upgrade and enhance the property and quality of life for our tenants. The amenities will include a new business center, state of the art fitness center, clubhouse, playground, Dog Park, leasing office, multi-sport courts, grilling stations, and parking lot.

Furthermore, the plan is to enhance the interior of the units as well, which includes new appliances, resurfaced counters, new cabinets doors, faux wood flooring, and upgraded lighting.

Beitel Group

A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Beitel currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning nine states, consisting of 10,000+ units.

The Scharf Group

A NY-based fourth generation family office; owner, developer, and operator of a large portfolio of commercial, multifamily, healthcare & senior housing properties nationwide.