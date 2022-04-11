First Trust Announces Shareholder Approval of the New Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF

WHEATON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that shareholders of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSE Arca: HDMV) (the “Fund”), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (the “Trust”), voted to approve a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”). ACP Horizon Holdings, L.P., an entity affiliated with Altamont Capital Partners, a private investment firm located in Palo Alto, California, acquired a majority ownership interest in Horizon (the “Transaction”), which closed in November 2021 (the “Closing”). The Closing operated as an “assignment” (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended) of the Fund’s existing investment sub-advisory agreement with Horizon (the “Current Sub-Advisory Agreement”), which resulted in the automatic termination of the Current Sub-Advisory Agreement in accordance with its terms. The Board previously approved a new investment sub-advisory agreement (the “New Sub-Advisory Agreement”) among the Trust, on behalf of the Fund, FTA and Horizon.

As the investment sub-advisor to the Fund, Horizon is responsible for the selection and ongoing monitoring of the securities in the Fund’s investment portfolio. The Transaction did not impact the day-to-day operations of the Fund, and the portfolio managers of the Fund remain the same. Horizon was formed in 1995 and serves as investment advisor to investment portfolios with approximately $6.96 billion in assets which it managed as of September 30, 2021. Horizon provides investment advisory services to mutual funds, collective investment trusts, other investment advisory accounts, including separately managed accounts (SMAs), unified managed accounts (UMAs) and wrap platforms and ERISA and other retirement plan assets.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate, First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $210 billion as of February 28, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and SMAs. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

