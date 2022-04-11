1031 Crowdfunding Acquires Memory Care and Assisted Living Portfolio in Georgia

1031CF Portfolio 2 DST is a 154-bed/unit assisted living and memory care portfolio, that consists of two facilities in Columbus and Leesburg, Georgia, currently with a combined occupancy of 91%.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1031 Crowdfunding (1031CF), has acquired a new assisted living and memory care facility to its suite of offerings for investors. The 1031CF Portfolio 2 DST includes a 154 bed/unit portfolio in Columbus and Leesburg, Georgia through its affiliate 1031 CF Properties, LLC. Offering a current cash flow return of 5.75%, the DST seeks to provide investors with monthly cash distribution and potential upside appreciation.*

Available to investors as of April 1, 2022, the offering has gained interest from investors in light of the growing appetite for real estate investing options. The Southeast U.S. continues to be a target for investment opportunities, and Georgia is a top five state in which Americans are migrating with over 285,000 people moving annually.

“Georgia’s growing popularity for relocation makes it an attractive investment opportunity,” explains Edward Fernandez, CEO and president of 1031 Crowdfunding. “And as the population ages, memory care and assisted living facilities are essential. This, combined with continued investor interest in real estate offerings, made this an attractive addition to our suite of DST investment options. We’re excited for what our partnership with Oaks Senior Living will offer investors.”

The facilities have a combined occupancy of 91% and are operated by Oaks Senior Living, LLC and the portfolio seeks to raise $24.15 million in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment of $25,000.

Completed in 2018 and 2019, Oaks at Oakland Plantation and Oaks at Grove Park include two buildings over 16 acres with six hospitals within a 25 mile radius of the locations.

1031 Crowdfunding works with investors looking to reposition their real estate investment holdings in a tax-friendly manner and specializes in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) offerings. Since its inception, the company has helped investors complete over 1,500 1031 exchanges.

Oaks Senior Living, LLC, is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, and has over 25 years of experience in the development and/or operation of 38 senior living developments across Georgia and South Carolina.

1031 Crowdfunding, LLC is an online marketplace where real estate investors can find, view and purchase a variety of available, turnkey, investment-grade properties. We present investors with 1031 exchange-qualified properties through Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) to ensure every 1031 exchange investor has the opportunity to complete a successful exchange. Securities offered through Capulent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

* There can be no assurance that either of these objectives will be met. The ability of 1031CF Portfolio 2 DST to make distributions to its investors will depend solely on cash flows generated by the facilities, which are not certain. Any reductions in the actual or projected cash flows from the facilities would negatively impact the returns received by an investor in 1031CF Portfolio 2 DST .Current cash flow is calculated based on current occupancy and operating history of the facilities at or immediately preceding the date of the Memorandum. Changes in occupancy, rents, management costs or other expenses will change the future cash flow of the DST. There can be no assurance that cash flows generated by the facilities will be sufficient to continue to provide investors in 1031CF Portfolio 2 DST with this level of annual cash flow. Additionally, cash flow is distributed to the Trust under the Master Lease Agreement. An investment in 1031CF Portfolio 2 DST involves a substantial degree of risk and investors could lose some or all of their investment in 1031CF Portfolio 2 DST. There are material risks associated with investing in 1031CF Portfolio 2 DST. Before investing, you should review the PPM in its entirety, including the discussion of the risks in the PPM under the heading “Risk Factors.” This material is designed for marketing purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

For more information on 1031 Crowdfunding, visit www.1031Crowdfunding.com or call 844-533-1031.