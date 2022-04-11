KBRA Assigns Rating to Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns an A- insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Company (PMFIC). The Outlook for the rating is Stable.

PMFIC is a property and casualty insurance company domiciled in Rhode Island. PMFIC is the nation’s fifth oldest insurance company in the United States and writes business in New England, New Jersey, and New York.

The rating of PMFIC reflects the company’ strong risk-adjusted capitalization, driven by low underwriting leverage, consistent investment income, and a strong catastrophe reinsurance program. In addition, the company benefits from long-standing agency relationships and a management team with deep local market knowledge. PMFIC’s surplus increased $11.1 million, or 11.1%, to $111.1 million at year-end 2021 and has grown 19.9% since 2016.

Management continues to prioritize the long-term financial strength of the enterprise, with catastrophe reinsurance covering close to a 250-year event. Including reinsurance and surplus, PMFIC could withstand an event in excess of a 500-year return period.

Tempering these strengths are PMFIC’s underwriting losses over the last five years, driven by poor automobile results, variable weather events, and an elevated expense ratio. In addition, the company maintains elevated equity leverage in its investment portfolio. At year-end 2021, approximately 32% of total investments were common stock and the ratio of equities to PHS was 52.3%. Further, the declining premium base has negatively affected the combined and expense ratios in recent years.

The Stable Outlook reflects KBRA’s expectation that PFMIC will maintain sound capitalization and preserve conservative underwriting leverage metrics, maintain an effective reinsurance program, and avoid significant coastal exposure growth. KBRA further expects PMFIC to maintain the fixed income investment portfolio’s high credit quality and not increase its allocation to equities.

