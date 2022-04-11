Bruker Announces Key Innovations for Multiplexed Spatial Proteomics and Unbiased Multiomic Imaging for Cancer Research

Sagittal mouse brain section showing MALDI HiPLEX IHC mass tagged antibody locations in fresh frozen tissue overlayed with an unbiased small molecule image showing the presence of ganglioside and sulfatide lipids. The lower inset spectrum shows detected masses of the photocleaved peptide labels. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sagittal mouse brain section showing MALDI HiPLEX IHC mass tagged antibody locations in fresh frozen tissue overlayed with an unbiased small molecule image showing the presence of ganglioside and sulfatide lipids. The lower inset spectrum shows detected masses of the photocleaved peptide labels. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) launched and exhibited unique and novel capabilities for spatial multiomics, single-cell proteomics, and cell-line, tissue and plasma proteomics cancer research.

Following up on Bruker’s recent strategic investment in AmberGen Inc., Bruker is announcing a partnership for the application of Ambergen Miralys™ peptide-code antibody kits for the Bruker timsTOF flex novel MALDI HiPLEX-IHC workflow for targeted protein expression profiling in tissue. By combining peptide-code mass-reporting antibody probes for protein recognition with Bruker’s comprehensive MALDI imaging workflows, researchers can produce highly multiplexed images of target proteins in a wide field-of-view up to a standard slide.

Bruker’s timsTOF fleX platform integrates MALDI HiPLEX-IHC protein mapping with unbiased small molecule imaging (lipids, glycans, metabolites, xenobiotics) from the same tissue section, a new and unique multiomics capability for cancer cell-line, tissue and TME imaging research from fresh frozen or formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) sections.

Dr. Michael L. Easterling, Bruker Director of Imaging Life Sciences Mass Spectrometry, commented: “Spatial protein expression mapping can elucidate processes in immuno-oncology, and in TME and metastasis research. The MALDI HiPLEX IHC workflow based on AmberGen’s peptide-encoded antibody panels provides targeted protein localization and adds the capability to map important lipids, glycan and metabolite markers on the same tissue section.

Additionally, Bruker demonstrated the new CellScapeTM instrument for high-precision targeted spatial proteomics, recently launched by their Canopy Biosciences division. Canopy Biosciences’ CellScape is the latest generation ChipCytometryTM instrument, which enables high-plex spatial imaging and quantification of protein biomarkers in a wide variety of sample types with single-cell and sub-cellular resolution. CellScape further improves spatial resolution, offers up to 8x higher throughput, and walkaway automation. CellScape is unique for quantitative biology with 8-log extremely high dynamic range (HDR) imaging to quantify both low and high expressing proteins in the same sample, solving a key challenge inherent in high-plex imaging. Applications in cancer biology are abundant and include spatial phenotyping of the diverse tumor and immune cell types in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

Canopy also featured their Spatial Immune Profiling kits for the ChipCytometry platform. The Spatial Immune Profiling kit is a quantitative, multiplexed assay for FFPE tissues developed to provide ready-to-use pre-validated antibody reagents for ChipCytometry researchers, e.g., for immuno-oncology. The kits enable researchers to skip assay development and move straight into performing their translational and clinical research assays.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. Please visit www.bruker.com.