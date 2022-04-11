Carbon Health Partners with Froedtert Health to Bring Innovative Healthcare Choices and Increase Access to Care

SAN FRANCISCO & MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Health, a leading national healthcare provider, and Froedtert Health, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based integrated healthcare system, today announced a new strategic partnership to increase diverse points of healthcare access, enhance convenience for patients, and redefine healthcare delivery in the Wisconsin market.

Carbon Health and Froedtert Health will partner to create primary care and urgent care clinics in new and existing markets to complement the current offerings within the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) health network, beginning in early 2023. This collaboration will allow the exchange of necessary information between the two entities for seamless provider communication for improved access and care coordination for both Carbon Health and Froedtert & MCW health network patients.

With this partnership, the Froedtert & MCW health network is joining Carbon Health Connect, an ecosystem that organizes healthcare around the patient. Launched in November 2021, Carbon Health Connect works with health systems and specialty providers to increase access, streamline referral workflows, and integrate health data to deliver seamless, patient-driven care to more communities. This partnership brings Carbon Health’s modern clinics and omnichannel care model to Froedtert & MCW health network patients, delivering care across a variety of access points including in-person clinics, virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM). In turn, Carbon Health patients in the area will have access to the Froedtert & MCW health network suite of services, including when Carbon Health patients require ancillary and specialty care within eastern Wisconsin’s only academic health network.

“We are ecstatic to bring Carbon Health’s innovative digital-first and patient-centric approach to primary and urgent care to Wisconsin,” said Nita Sommers, Chief Growth Officer at Carbon Health. “In addition to Froedtert Health’s and Carbon Health’s shared missions rooted in increasing access to healthcare, we were drawn to their incredible team of specialty providers and look forward to bringing Carbon Health’s omnichannel care model to their patients.”

“The Carbon Health partnership will improve our ability to meet our patients with the right care, in the right place and the right time,” said Cathy Jacobson, President and CEO of Froedtert Health. “Collectively, this partnership will enable us to offer creative solutions to expand primary care and urgent care access points for our patients across our entire health network.”

Carbon Health’s mission to make high-quality health care accessible to everyone is consistent with Froedtert & MCW health network’s mission to advance the health of the diverse communities it serves through exceptional care, enhanced by innovation and discovery. Carbon Health and Froedtert Health’s partnership will serve Froedtert & MCW health network patients located across Wisconsin.

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone. Carbon Health offers primary and urgent care to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care, designed to meet patients where they are by delivering care across a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, virtual care, and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Carbon Health also focuses on value-based care and other value-add services to employers, health plans, health systems and other ecosystem partners.

Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Atreides, Blackstone Horizon, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), Fifth Wall, Lux Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

About Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research and education. Our health network operates eastern Wisconsin's only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes nine hospital locations, more than 2,000 physicians and more than 45 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation. In our most recent fiscal year, outpatient visits were nearly 1.5 million, inpatient admissions to our hospitals were 55,085 and visits to our network physicians exceeded 1.1 million. For more information, visit froedtert.com.

About Froedtert Health

Froedtert Health is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based, integrated health care system providing a variety of health-related services, including hospitals and health centers, home care, laboratory, health insurance, employer health services and workplace clinics, and digital health solutions.