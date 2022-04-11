Nametag Launches Global Identity Document Verification and Reaches Security Milestone

NEW YORK & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nametag, creators of the new standard for end-user identity verification, today announced the release of its international government-issued ID verification capability. With this, Nametag allows companies to authenticate users for account recovery and access, no matter where they are located.

By utilizing advanced AI technology, Nametag can verify thousands of government-issued identity record types, across approximately 250 countries and territories. Nametag’s proprietary Multi-Factor Identity™ technology is built on established industry standards, including OAuth and OpenID Connect 2.0, providing pre-built libraries and SDKs that can easily plug into any platform, website, or app.

Nametag solutions are used by global telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, information technology, education, non-profit, and hosting companies.

Reaching new heights in product security

The company also achieved a milestone in its security accreditation, completing its SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). SOC 2 compliance confirms Nametag’s controls and processes meet AICPA Trust Service Criteria, verified through an in-depth independent audit of its platform and products.

The SOC 2 Type 1 audit provides a thorough review of how Nametag’s internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users' data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is particularly important when it comes to customers in highly regulated industries.

“Being able to continuously verify a person’s real identity online is a crucial step in making the digital world safer,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “Today’s authentication methods often leave companies struggling to verify account ownership, especially when a user is locked out or in need of support. Other approaches on the market only verify identity one-time when an account is created, exposing users to greater risk by falling back on traditional credentials thereafter.”

About Nametag

Nametag is a more secure way to access online accounts. We invented “Sign in with ID'' because trusting a username and password is not the same as knowing its owner when you’re trying to prevent fraud. We believe security should be centered around you. Our Multi-Factor Identity™ technology verifies your government-issued ID on your phone, matched to a selfie – so you can confirm your identity one time – or every time – you sign in online. We enable companies to verify people, not passwords for more secure account access and efficient customer support experiences.