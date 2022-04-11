Netsmart and Bamboo Health Collaborate to Champion Care Coordination and Crisis Management

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Netsmart announced a partnership with Bamboo Health, a leading provider of data and healthcare IT solutions, to create a comprehensive behavioral health referral network supporting the nationwide effort to respond to the need to implement a 988 crisis management system. Through this strategic technology partnership, Netsmart and Bamboo Health will partner to create one of the most robust crisis management solutions in the market. The integrated solution will expedite access to treatment for those in crisis, connect individuals to a network of care and enable effective post-crisis care coordination.

Netsmart will integrate the Bamboo Health OpenBeds solution within the CareManager™ population health management platform, currently utilized by many health home organizations, managed care organizations (MCOs), human services and post-acute care providers across the country. By working together to connect healthcare providers, emergency departments and crisis response professionals across a national network, OpenBeds and Netsmart will deliver an advanced system to help states, counties and providers respond to 988 and crisis line demands. Streamlining mobile crisis service coordination, treatment facility bed availability, electronic transfers and referrals to behavioral health services, the solution will create a full-picture view of an individual’s journey, including health history and treatment and services, making it easier for providers to get patients engaged with the right level of care they need quickly.

Netsmart and Bamboo Health are excited to announce that the Missouri Behavioral Health Council will be deploying the solution as part of a statewide approach to create a comprehensive statewide crisis network (known as Missouri Behavioral Health Connect – MOConnect). MOConnect will support crisis management for the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Behavioral Health Council (MBHC) and its member organizations, and community response and health partners across the state. With the vision of MBHC and its members, Missouri Behavioral Health Connect will validate the value of an integrated and connected statewide approach to crisis management and care coordination.

“By collaborating with Netsmart, together we will be able to strengthen our statewide networks to effectively manage and respond to crisis by integrating our OpenBeds solution within the CareManager population health and care coordination platform,” said Bamboo Health CEO Rob Cohen. “Through this innovative technology initiative, we can leverage one of the largest community-based interoperability networks in the country to connect with the larger healthcare ecosystem. Together, we enable care coordination and leverage robust data and analytics for population health management that improves patient outcomes during and post-crisis.”

MBHC, a longtime partner of Netsmart, leverages many components of the CareFabric platform and began using CareManager to eliminate data silos and streamline the complex process of operationalizing population health management in 2016. MBHC members have significantly advanced their workflows using CareManager and have expanded their use cases within the platform to additional programs, including the CCBHC model which is transforming service delivery for Community Mental Health Centers across the country.

“We are excited to be a part of this unique partnership and continue to leverage technology to enable our award-winning care teams across the state with the right technology to support delivering the best care,” said MBHC CEO & President Brent McGinty. “In Missouri, we are going ‘Beyond the Call’ in our approach to implementing the 988 Crisis Hotline by working together with all stakeholders to ensure individuals in need have not just someone to call in their time of need but connecting them to resources to enable better long term outcomes. By approaching the rollout of a comprehensive crisis system in the context of all of the behavioral health initiatives underway in Missouri, including the CCBHC model, we can make this happen.”

The CCBHC model enables agencies to deliver a comprehensive range of physical, mental health and substance use treatment and services, providing expanded care while helping lower costs across the behavioral health ecosystem. Behavioral health providers that achieve CCBHC certification are uniquely positioned to serve as a foundation for the nation’s new crisis response system and Missouri has led the way in proving the value of the CCBHC initiative.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Bamboo Health, as we collectively redefine how states facilitate crisis management,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “We believe teaming up with industry-leading technology providers to further extend the value of our CareFabric platform demonstrates our commitment to innovation and collaboration to meet our clients’ needs. As a longtime partner of MBHC and advocate for CCBHC funding, we couldn’t be happier to see this project come to life and continue to enhance this and other statewide efforts.”

To hear more about the Netsmart, Bamboo Health and MBHC strategic technology partnership stop by the Netsmart booth 313 at the National Council of Mental Wellbeing Conference (NATCON22) in Washington, D.C., April 11 – 13.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

About Missouri Behavioral Health Council

The Missouri Behavioral Health Council’s mission is to enable access to quality mental health services to all Missouri citizens in need of such services, while maximizing their human potential and quality of life. This mission will be accomplished through the continued maintenance and development of a stable statewide network of comprehensive community based behavioral healthcare.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.