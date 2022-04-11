Hempsana and GAMA Sign Agreement to Bring Caviar Gold, Ice Cube, Jay & Silent Bob Branded Pre-Rolls and Moon Rocks to Canada and International Markets

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hempsana”) a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and manufacturing of Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce with GAMA Corp (“GAMA”) a contract manufacturing agreement with Caviar Gold Brand to bring the original infused and the only patented brand in the world pre-roll cones and moon rocks to the Canadian and International Markets for both the recreational and medical market.

“We are extremely excited to team up with Cavi Mike and his Caviar Gold, Ice Cube and Jay & Silent Bob brands to deliver their patented high quality high potency infused products to Canada. The Caviar Gold brand continues to dominate the infused pre-roll cone and moon rock categories across multiple states in the USA, and now is the right time to share these brands in Canada and abroad,” said Randy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Hempsana.

Caviar Gold Brands have differentiated and set their products apart from all other infused flower brands using a proprietary extraction process and an innovative unique finishing process for their infused products. Hempsana and GAMA expect to begin initial production of Caviar Gold’s portfolio of infused pre-rolls and moon rocks in Q2 of 2022 with launch dates of the products and distribution to retail stores across Canada to commence in the second half of 2022. The product portfolio will include, but not limited to, one gram infused pre-roll cones and moon rocks in one-gram and two-gram sizes for the following strains:

Ice Cube’s: Good Day Kush and Fryday Kush

Good Day Kush and Fryday Kush Jay and Silent Bob’s: Berzerker, Snoogans and Snoochie Boochies

Berzerker, Snoogans and Snoochie Boochies Caviar Gold’s: King Cavi, Apple Drip, Lightening OG, Strongberry OG and Ice Wata

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company’s business involves the manufacturing of major and minor cannabinoid derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products and other infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally. Hempsana currently offers a wide range of product formats, including cannabis concentrates, diamonds, tablets, topicals, tinctures, salves, infused pre-rolls, and hemp-based CBD products that are all manufactured and distributed by Hempsana.

About GAMA Corp.

The Company’s business involves consulting on the formulation and stabilization of major and minor cannabinoid derivatives and partnering with Licensed producers to deliver contract manufacturing operational (CMO) services for existing power brands out of the United States and unique products that are in high demand and short supply in Canada and International markets.

About Caviar Gold Brand

Caviar Gold Brand is a cannabis products processor that utilizes patented processes to infuse full spectrum THC into premium quality cannabis flower, to produce the one of the most potent (up to 58% THC) and smokable pre-rolls and moon rocks in the market. Along with its award-winning line up of Caviar Gold Products, Caviar Gold Brand manufacturers customized formulations for internationally recognized Celebrities such as Ice Cube, Jay & Silent Bob brands at this time. Currently, products are available in many states including: California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan and Oklahoma, with several additional states coming online in 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the business and operations of the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the state of the regulatory environment. Please refer to the Company’s public record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.