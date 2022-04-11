Miami-Based nudge® Coffee Snacks Will Energize and Delight The Miami Marlins Fans With Their Multi-Year Partnership

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Miami Marlins are pleased to welcome nudge® coffee snacks, a new brand sponsor and coffee confection startup based in Miami, to a multi-year partnership. nudge®, with its Coffee Bombs and Coffee Bars, will be the Official Coffee Snacks of the Miami Marlins.

“We are thrilled to partner with an incredible organization like the Miami Marlins and bring our innovative coffee snacks brand, nudge®, to its fans,” said Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of The Whole Coffee Company, parent company for nudge®. “With our company’s roots based right here in Miami, it was critical for us to form our first major partnership with a progressive organization that has a commitment to excellence - both winning on the field and within their community. Our nudge® coffee snacks are keto friendly, have natural caffeine and taste delicious. We cannot wait to make them available to all Marlins fans through loanDepot park.”

nudge® coffee snacks will be made available at various locations of loanDepot park, including the PNC Club and El Mercadito, a grab-and-go location on the main concourse.

“We recognize the value of supporting an entrepreneurial brand within our community, and are thrilled to welcome nudge® coffee snacks as an official partner of the Marlins organization,” said David Oxfeld, Marlins Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships. “The Marlins and nudge® are two innovative and exciting brands, and the partnership will be a boost for our fans to enjoy.”

nudge® will be the exclusive digital partner of the Miami Marlins “Plays of the Month” where fans can enjoy the outstanding efforts of the Marlins team, as they “do the undoable”.

For more information on the Miami Marlins, please visit the team’s official websites, Marlins.com and MarlinsBeisbol.com. For more on nudge®, please visit eatnudge.com

ABOUT nudge® and THE WHOLE COFFEE COMPANY

With nudge®, we have created delicious, energizing coffee snacks that are as good for you as they are for our planet. nudge® coffee snacks have the beloved taste of the world's finest coffees and the smooth, creamy texture of chocolate - coffee never tasted so good! nudge® provides natural caffeine that is there to give you a delicious pick-me-up boost whenever and wherever you need it. It turns out coffee was never meant to stay in a cup; it was destined to be eaten. Do the undoable with nudge® coffee snacks.

The Whole Coffee Company, based in Miami, Florida, is the leader in creating coffee snacks that are delicious, better-for-you and better for the planet. We believe in the power of the coffee plant to energize, inspire and change the world. With our proprietary process, we can create a portfolio of forms and taste profiles for coffee and chocolate lovers around the world.