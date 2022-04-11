UnitedHealthcare to Address Maternal Health Outcomes, Access to Care and Health Equity With Doula Program Expansion Into Western North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare, Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) and SistasCaring4Sistas (SC4S) announced the expansion of a community-based doula program into western North Carolina. The Doulas for Social Justice program, which was started by SistasCaring4Sistas to support primarily Black and low-income women through pregnancy, birth and postpartum, will aim to improve maternal health outcomes among Black women and reduce racial and social disparities among mothers in the region by providing access to quality health care.

With $25,000 in support from UnitedHealthcare, the collaboration with MAHEC and SC4S will expand the Doulas for Social Justice program to provide prenatal services and resources to rural western North Carolina residents. The announcement coincides with national Black Maternal Health Week beginning April 11, a week of awareness, activism and community building to lift the voices and improve the birthing experience for Black people.

According to the America's Health Rankings 2021 Health of Women and Children Report, compiled by the United Health Foundation, North Carolina ranks 35th for low birthweight racial disparity and Black women have at least twice the rate of severe maternal morbidity compared to white women.

“Access to quality maternal health care will help close the gap on health inequity in our state," said Anita Bachmann, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of North Carolina. "We are honored to partner with Mountain Area Health Education Center and SistasCaring4Sistas of North Carolina to address disparities and outcomes with the expanded doula program."

A doula typically provides physical and emotional support during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period, including guidance to help women and families make informed decisions on maternal self-care, lactation and healthy parenting. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.1

“Partnering with UnitedHealthcare to support families most likely to face pregnancy-related complications, even death, is such an amazing opportunity," said Cindy McMillan, director, SistasCaring4Sistas. "United together, we value equitable, safe and positive birth outcomes and are utilizing needed community-based support to address community health care needs within maternal health systems in North Carolina."

According to March of Dimes, North Carolina ranks higher in the preterm birth rate compared to the national average, and the preterm birth rate among Black women is 46% higher than for all other women.2 North Carolina also faces access to care challenges, especially in rural western North Carolina, ranking 39th nationally.3 MAHEC provides and supports educational activities and services with a focus on primary care in rural communities.

“Poor maternal health outcomes remain high among women in North Carolina, and together we are addressing maternal and prenatal health inequity in communities in need," said Amanda Murphy, certified nurse midwife and medical director, Mothering Asheville. "We applaud UnitedHealthcare for recognizing the importance of maternal and child health in improving care for all pregnancies across the state."

The program is one of several that UnitedHealthcare, along with its parent company UnitedHealth Group, is launching to address maternal health outcomes throughout the United States. Recent initiatives include nearly $14 million in philanthropic grants to support maternal health, and $2.85 million in support to March of Dimes for a public-private partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services that aims to reduce the Black-white disparity gap and improve maternal health outcomes. In 2021, UnitedHealthcare provided Unified Women's Health Care of North Carolina support to launch a prenatal care model initiative, CenteringPregnancy, in four North Carolina locations to improve outcomes and reduce racial and social disparities among mothers in North Carolina by providing access to quality maternal care.

