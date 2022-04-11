Viaero Wireless Renews Service Partnership with IDI Billing Solutions

VICTOR, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, is pleased to announce that it has renewed its service agreement with Viaero Wireless, a provider of superior quality rural wireless service in the Midwest.

Based in Fort Morgan, Colorado, Viaero Wireless has offered innovative solutions to residents and businesses of Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas and Wyoming since 1991. Viaero provides broadband internet and wireless services to its customers – making their safety, quality of life and ability to communicate the equal of their urban counterparts. Viaero achieves this by delivering superior coverage, access anytime, immediate personal customer service and a competitive product within their local borders, and a seamless connectivity of features and services outside of their borders.

“Viaero Wireless is pleased to extend our valued partnership with IDI Billing Solutions to further enhance operations and expand our robust product portfolio,” said Mike Felicissimo, President, Viaero Wireless. “IDI’s CostGuard Billing & OSS provides seamless integration and the comprehensive capabilities needed for us to deliver a premier customer experience and stay agile as our business continues to evolve.”

“We are proud of Viaero Wireless’ continued trust in IDI to help deliver on their strategic initiatives and desire to provide high-quality care and product innovation,” said Carmen DeFeo, Vice President of Customer Relations at IDI Billing Solutions. “Viaero has taken full advantage of CostGuard’s flexible system capabilities and open architecture to rapidly monetize new service offerings and scale up with their growing requirements.”

About Viaero Wireless

Viaero Wireless believes small communities deserve the same dependable cellular and internet services that city dwellers enjoy. Viaero has been connecting communities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming for 30 years. Viaero provides broadband internet and wireless services to help keep families, businesses, and classrooms connected. Based in Fort Morgan, Colorado, Viaero hires locally across the markets served. Viaero is honored to be a preferred provider of communication services. To learn more about Viaero Wireless, please visit www.viaero.com.

About IDI Billing Solutions

IDI Billing Solutions has been a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the telecommunications industry since 1996. IDI’s Billing as a ServiceSM includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. With a diverse client base, IDI gives communications providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit www.idibilling.com or call 1.888.924.4110.