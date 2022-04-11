Houwzer Named Official Real Estate Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Houwzer, the disruptive, Philadelphia-founded next-generation real estate brokerage, announced it is partnering with one of the sports world’s most innovative franchises, the Philadelphia 76ers. Houwzer and the team agreed to a multi -year partnership that will designate the company as the Official Real Estate Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The partnership enables Houwzer to introduce its three new products in its home market in a big way. The company recently rolled out Cash Advantage™, Convenience Offers™, and Buy Before You Sell to help clients get a home court advantage in the most challenging housing market in history.

Houwzer, an end-to-end real estate brokerage and homeownership platform powered by proprietary technology and an all-W2 labor model, has eliminated the percentage-based commission pricing for listings. Its $5,000 flat-fee listing model empowers sellers to maximize their profit – saving an average of $15,000 in commissions, while still providing a full-service, game-changing experience.

“We are honored to be working with the 76ers, another Philadelphia brand that’s changing the game and the ideal partner to highlight how we are creating a next-generation model for real estate,” says Houwzer Founder and CEO Mike Maher. “As we continue to grow our presence right here in our own backyard, this partnership will enable us to further extend our reach to Greater Philadelphia buyers, sellers, and agents so everyone wins in this highly competitive housing market.”

On the court, the 76ers are a championship contender and one of the hottest tickets in the league. The team has sold out 187 consecutive games and is preparing for its 52nd playoff appearance with an all-star lineup who has been setting new franchise records including most three-pointers made in a game with their recent win over the Indiana Pacers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Houwzer, a real-estate company recognized for its innovative approach to serving its customers," said Owen Morin, Senior Vice President, Partnerships. “Introducing a forward-thinking brand based locally in our own city of Philadelphia is an authentic and truly special opportunity for us. We look forward to sharing Houwzer’s unique platform with 76ers fans everywhere.”

The most visible portion of the sponsorship will be co-branded For Sale and Open House signs at Houwzer homes across the region. The Houwzer logo will also appear virtually on the court at The Center for select remaining home games this season, along with radio advertisements extending into the postseason.

About Houwzer: Houwzer is a next-generation real estate brokerage and home services company built around the customer. Its full-service, salaried agents and loan officers help homeowners save when they sell and trust when they buy. Houwzer’s proprietary technology is an end-to-end platform that streamlines the entire transaction from beginning to end with an integrated one-stop shopping experience. The company employs unique salaried agents as dedicated seller or buyer agent specialists who receive salary instead of commissions, allowing them to focus on service, not just sales. Houwzer has maintained an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 84 and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from over thousands of client reviews online. Since launching in 2015, Houwzer has saved home sellers along the East Coast over $35 million and helped clients buy or sell thousands of homes worth almost $2 billion. To learn more, visit houwzer.com.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 51 playoff appearances over 72 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.