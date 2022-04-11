Priority and Century Bank Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Product Offering to Bank Customers

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority”), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store, and send money, has announced a partnership with Century Bank, a full-service community bank supporting locations in New Mexico and Texas.

Under the partnership, Century Bank’s customers will be able to take advantage of Priority’s best-in-class accounts payable (AP) solution, CPX. Engineered to help buyers and suppliers find the intersection of value, CPX eliminates inefficient manual processes and optimizes revenue share from virtual card for buyers, while accelerating payments and managing transaction costs for suppliers.

“We are excited to partner with Century Bank to offer a seamless suite of B2B payment solutions to their customers and deliver the benefits of automation, revenue creation and greater treasury value,” said Stephen Tackett, Executive Vice President and head of the B2B division for Priority. “CPX delivers the speed-to-market and frictionless onboarding process that will support Century Bank’s customers as well as the Bank’s vision of becoming a super-community bank.”

“Today, companies are focused on optimizing their AP process and desire to partner with a community bank that is committed to the communities they both serve,” said Tyler Sisneros, SVP and Director of Treasury and Digital Banking for Century. “Unfortunately, many community banks are technology challenged, and the payables optimization vision evangelized by larger FI’s precludes most companies due to cumbersome IT requirements of their payables tools. We are proud of our partnership with Priority because it allows us to provide our commercial clients with a powerful, yet user-friendly payment tool.”

To learn more about CPX, please visit www.prioritycpx.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

About Century Bank

Century Bank was established in the Great State of New Mexico in 1887. Century Bank is a state chartered and locally owned, full-service community bank. Century Bank is proud to support New Mexico’s financial needs including commercial loans, mortgage loans, consumer loans, deposit products, wealth management and services including electronic and mobile banking and treasury management. Current locations include Santa Fe, Espanola, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Houston and Dallas. Century Bank is proud of our commitment to the people and communities of New Mexico. We continue to support our communities with our philanthropic efforts, lending money back into our communities and helping individuals and businesses with their financial needs. With local board members and over 170 employees, Century Bank is honored to be a part of New Mexico’s heritage.