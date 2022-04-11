Baskin-Robbins Aims to Inspire Everyone to “Seize the Yay Through Rebrand and New Campaign

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Made your bed? That’s a reason to celebrate. Put on pants with actual buttons? There’s another! Legendary ice cream brand, Baskin-Robbins is celebrating the happiness ice cream brings to every moment with a refresh of the iconic brand’s logo, packaging, employee uniforms and tagline encouraging customers to “Seize the Yay” – appreciating every moment, no matter how big or small.

“For more than 75 years, Baskin-Robbins has been the destination for celebrating the moments that matter most. Our new look and manifesto recognize the extraordinary role ice cream has played in our customers’ lives, along with our continued commitment to innovation and creating someone’s next favorite flavor,” said Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. “Small moments that spark joy often get taken for granted. We're encouraging people to pause and celebrate any moment that brings happiness with Baskin-Robbins.”

To celebrate the rebrand, while paying tribute to its robust heritage, Baskin-Robbins is launching a collection of limited-edition merch – the very first line of branded merchandise for the 77-years young ice cream brand. The exclusive “yay-worthy” items will be available for a limited time, beginning April 18, 2022. The collection includes clothing and other items that will encourage “yay seizing” moments, such as bicycles and skateboards, available exclusively at ShopBaskinRobbins.com.

In the true spirit of “Seizing the Yay,” the confectionary experts at Baskin-Robbins have also developed three new flavors available now, crafted specifically to celebrate every moment – there's something for every palette:

Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk: This brand-new non-dairy flavor is a contemporary take on a well-known classic. Sweet mint meets thick chocolate chunks and a gooey fudge swirl with a melt-in-your-mouth coconutmilk base – it’s sure to be your new favorite “just because” flavor.

Ube Coconut Swirl: Ube (pronounced "oo-beh") and coconut flavored ice creams meet vibrant, purple ube-flavored swirls, creating an authentic scoop with hints of sweet vanilla and nuttiness. Made with real ube from the Philippines, this sweet, balanced treat is perfect for ube lovers and ube newbies alike!

Totally Unwrapped™: An iconic duo of peanut butter and chocolate ice creams packed with fudge-covered pretzels, fudge and caramel covered peanuts, and an ooey-gooey salted caramel swirl. This unforgettable Flavor of the Month is an ode to a classic candy bar with a cool and creamy twist.

