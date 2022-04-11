Decisive Point Consulting Group Wins spot on the T4NG Contract

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decisive Point Consulting Group LLC., a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in Fairfax, announced that it has won an award on the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) Program Onramp. This acquisition will provide total Information Technology (IT) services solutions including the following functional areas: program management, strategy, enterprise architecture and planning; systems/software engineering; software technology demonstration and transition; test and evaluation; independent verification and validation; enterprise network; enterprise management framework; operations and maintenance; cybersecurity; training; IT facilities; and other solutions encompassing the entire range of IT and Health IT requirements.

According to Doug Basile, DPCG Partner, “As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, with a workforce consisting of 70% veterans, supporting the T4NG mission is very personal to us. We are delighted to have the opportunity to support the VA’s requirements for advanced IT solutions and services.”

