C&S Wholesale Chooses NielsenIQ Brandbank As Their Single Source Content Solution

CHICAGO & KEENE, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C&S Wholesale Grocers, the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the US, has today chosen NielsenIQ Brandbank, the leading provider of digital product content solutions, as their digital product content partner, ensuring NielsenIQ Brandbank content will be available across all C&S Wholesale business functions and all store fronts supported by C&S Wholesale.

NielsenIQ Brandbank content will underpin the C&S efforts to provide industry-leading customer support in product identification, interaction and ordering through high quality product imagery and trusted product attribution. NielsenIQ Brandbank content will power a wide variety of use cases including, but not limited to, planogram solutions, mid – aisle product ordering, and digital / print production.

This partnership also enables contracted NielsenIQ Brandbank suppliers to have their approved digital product content syndicated to C&S Wholesale and their Retail partners at no additional cost. "We are extremely excited to be given this opportunity to support C&S Wholesale Grocers as they build a comprehensive digital content solution to support all crucial business functions,” said Roy Woodhouse, North America Commercial Lead at NielsenIQ Brandbank.

“C&S Wholesale Grocers are an industry leader and an innovator in the CPG industry, and we are proud that NielsenIQ Brandbank’s trusted product content will be a foundation of their digital strategy. Building their Retailer portal into a shop window for their product assortment will only support wider distribution and, ultimately, shopper engagement, for more products; this is really exciting.”

“We are proud to announce, as part of our ongoing commitment to provide the highest caliber customer service and support, C&S Wholesale Grocers has partnered with NielsenIQ Brandbank in a concerted effort to deliver accurate and critical product content,” said Greg Jones, Vice President of Category Management & Commercial Analytics.

About NielsenIQ Brandbank

NielsenIQ Brandbank is the leading provider of digital product content solutions enabling more than 52,000+ brands and 700+ retailers and wholesalers across the globe in over 39 countries. NielsenIQ Brandbank empowers clients to deliver the best shopping experience by giving them the ability to capture and share rich digital product content on all channels seamlessly. NielsenIQ Brandbank’s end-to-end solutions connect shoppers to the most up to date and relevant digital product content making consumer goods more discoverable and engaging.

For more information, please visit https://www.brandbank.com/us/

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world’s leading consumer goods companies and retailers. Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth. NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities.