NetSpring Announces Customer Go-Live and Collaboration with DCP Midstream

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetSpring, a cloud provider of business metrics-first Operational Intelligence, today announced a collaboration agreement with DCP Midstream to develop advanced streaming analytics solutions from IoT operational data. These solutions will help energy companies drive operational excellence across field assets by uncovering new and untapped insights.

Founded in late 2019 to revolutionize data analytics in the enterprise, NetSpring’s mission is to empower every enterprise to reach their peak operational agility with broader, deeper, and more timely intelligence from data. The NetSpring Operational Intelligence platform enables customers to efficiently build complex analytics using time series and traditional business data. NetSpring’s vision is to be the unified command center for all operational insights from data.

The NetSpring platform allows DCP Midstream to easily customize complex business logic into their sensor-level data and alerts and provides collaborative, 24x7 visibility to a variety of insights via the web or on a secure mobile app. The first use case deployed for DCP Midstream was an operational assurance solution that automatically detects critical operating issues and delivers real-time contextual mobile notifications to all stakeholders, while immediately initiating restoration workflows within operations.

“A core focus of DCP Midstream is our commitment to operational excellence,” said Rob Sadler, DCP Midstream group vice president of Energy, Transition & Transformation. “Leveraging the NetSpring Operational Intelligence platform to analyze real-time data gives our team members key information to prioritize critical work, support quick response, and more effectively serve our customers.”

“Our strategic collaboration is based on a shared vision for digital innovation,” said Vijay Ganesan, co-founder and CEO, NetSpring. “Unlocking the power of streaming data presents immense opportunities for an always-on enterprise. Developing features with an industry leader, such as DCP Midstream, enables us to deliver proven value and impact to the midstream industry at large.”

About NetSpring.io

NetSpring.io is a Cloud analytics application platform-as-a-service for Operational Intelligence. NetSpring was founded in late 2019 by industry thought leaders Vijay Ganesan, Priyendra Deshwal, Satyam Shekhar and Abhishek Rai. The founders were previously part of the founding team at ThoughtSpot, which is now a leader in the business intelligence space. NetSpring’s team has deep expertise in enterprise software, data analytics, large scale distributed systems, databases, and complex analytic applications. This team’s mission is to usher in the next generation of data intelligence in enterprises. NetSpring is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, visit www.netspring.io.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of natural gas gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.