Woolybubs Introduces the World’s First Disappearing Baby Shoe

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woolybubs, maker of planet-friendly kids shoes, debuts the Newbie, the world’s first disappearing baby shoe. Made with 100% biodegradable materials that dissolve in boiling water, the Newbie was created for parents who want baby products that are cute, practical, and eco-friendly. The flexible, soft sole shoe supports a tiny foot’s natural development and helps parents reduce the amount of waste that comes with parenthood.

According to the EPA, the average person creates close to five pounds of trash per day. Parents know well that kids can increase their family’s waste exponentially. Kids outgrow clothes, shoes and toys quickly and only a small percentage of those items actually get handed down.

“The Newbie is our first step to empowering more parents with ways to leave a smaller footprint,” said Megan Millikan, Woolybubs co-founder. “As parents of three we’ve seen first-hand the waste that comes with having kids. Hand-me downs are a great option, but eventually they wear out and end up in landfill. The idea behind the Newbie was to create a product that will disappear once outgrown, leaving behind less harm to the planet.”

The shoes are made from a proprietary fabric that has the soft hand of silk and the durability of synthetic fibers. They can withstand normal baby wear and tear and will hold up to the elements. Once outgrown, the shoes can be placed in boiling water and in 40 minutes, will dissolve into a safe, non-toxic liquid. The liquid can be poured down the drain. Bacteria decomposes the dissolved solution back to CO2 and water. The shoes will also break down in industrial composting as an alternative to boiling.

“They won’t dissolve in the rain or when hand washed,” continued Milliken. “They’ve been rigorously tested here in the Pacific Northwest, and we can confidently say they meet the performance standards of even the most adventurous crawling and toddling babies. For new parents, it’s hard to resist all the adorable things out there for your baby, but with the Newbie, parents finally have a really cute and practical option without the guilt.”

The Newbie is available in sizes 0-12 months and comes in four colors. The shoes retail for $34.99 and are available at www.woolybubs.com.

About Woolybubs

Woolybubs is the maker of the world’s first disappearing baby shoe. Its mission is to create planet friendly kids products sold directly to consumers at prices parents can afford. Woolybubs was founded in 2021 by Megan and Jesse Milliken, parents of three who were disappointed with the lack of environmentally friendly options for their kids. They wanted cute and stylish products designed for natural growth and development that did no unnecessary harm to the planet. When they learned many other parents felt the same, they combined their expertise in footwear and sustainability to launch Woolybubs. Follow Woolybubs on Facebook and Instagram.