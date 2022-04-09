GigNet Adds Café Antoinette to Fast Growing Portfolio of Iconic and Innovative Restaurants Revolutionizing Dining in the Mexican Caribbean

CANCÚN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancún, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing Broadband and Managed Services for fast and efficient Internet at eight branches of the celebrated French-style Café Antoinette located in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.

Café Antoinette is an authentic Parisian Bakery and Café that offers diners a particularly cozy atmosphere, specializing in breakfast and also serving lunch and dinner. Their chefs are on site in an open kitchen, creating dishes based on traditional family recipes and methods and high-quality ingredients. The music and the decorations, characteristic of a French café, transport patrons to a timeless Paris. Diners like to spend time at the cafes to enjoy the ambience, and GigNet’s reliable Wi-Fi gives customers certainty that they will stay connected whether for business calls, social media, or to communicate to friends and family. Just as important, GigNet enhances the chain’s operations such as point of sale, accounting, and security applications that are connected to the cloud as it is essential to have a stable, secure connection to manage multiple locations.

Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico, said, “The high-speed connectivity featured with GigNet Managed Services meets the high expectations of patrons at Café Antoinette. The Mexican Caribbean is fast becoming known globally for restaurants and dining along with our world class resorts, beaches, archeological sites, and natural attractions. We are helping restaurants like Café Antoinette marry traditional cooking and atmosphere with the best technologies for customer satisfaction and profitability. These are exciting times for the food and beverage industry in the Cancun region and we are proud to be working with many of the best restauranteurs in the world.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.