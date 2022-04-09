Widodo Makmur Perkasa Secures IDR 600 Billion Equity Funding Package from LDA Capital, Strengthening the Consumer Goods and Agricultural Commodities Ecosystem

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PT. Widodo Makmur Perkasa (IDX:WMPP), has signed an IDR 600 billion Rupiah Put Option Agreement (POA) with global alternative investment group, LDA Capital (LDA). WMPP operates as a holdings company with five subsidiaries: cattle livestock, meat processing, poultry, commodity, and construction and renewable energy. Over the past 26 years, WMPP has become one of the largest providers to Indonesia’s fast-growing consumer goods and agricultural commodities sector.

With LDA’s capital commitment, WMPP has strengthened its balance sheet and will use the funds for its working capital and capex needs. As Indonesia’s economy continues to grow, aided by a growing population close to 300 million people and an increasing food market valued at IDR 1,029 trillion by 2025 (Frost & Sullivan, 2021), WMPP is well positioned to benefit from this growth and become a leader in Indonesia’s food industry. Additionally, LDA’s funds will allow the company to maintain its high-quality and environmentally friendly consumer food standards, while expanding the business to broader areas and into renewable energy space.

Tumiyana, Chief Executive Officer of WMPP, welcomed LDA Capital’s support as an international investment partner, providing WMPP with a flexible and non-restrictive source of equity capital. “This is a major milestone for WMPP. LDA Capital’s investment is a recognition of the track record and milestones we continue to achieve in the agricultural commodities and consumer goods sector. Indonesia’s food industry has shown solid growth in recent years and will continue to as the 4th largest country in the world by population. LDA’s financing package helps strengthen our balance sheet on top of the strong revenue streams WMPP achieves on YoY basis.”

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$10 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquires please email: info@ldacap.com.

About PT Widodo Makmur Perkasa

Started in 1995, Widodo Makmur Perkasa (IDX : WMPP) is one of the leading consumer goods and agricultural commodity companies in Indonesia. Supported by 5 business lines namely Livestock, Meat Processing, Poultry, Commodity, Construction & Energy which are holistically integrated. Upholding the vision of Provide Food for The Nation, every year WMP continues to show positive growth. Both in terms of infrastructure development and production capacity as well as in terms of business and assets. Currently WMP is realizing efforts to apply renewable energy in its production process to support the Company's growth, as well as efforts to foster and orchestrate young farmers in Indonesia. For people, profit, planet.

https://www.widodomakmurperkasa.co.id/