The Daily Wire and Cumulus Media Partner for Local Digital News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading conservative news and entertainment media company The Daily Wire and Cumulus Media, a top audio-first media company, today announced a new syndication agreement to deliver Daily Wire digital content to Cumulus radio station websites in key markets across the United States. Under the terms of the deal, Daily Wire breaking news, original reporting, sports, and entertainment coverage by The Daily Wire is now available on more than 50 Cumulus radio station websites, with plans to expand in the coming weeks.

“This new deal expands our partnership with Daily Wire to include yet another Cumulus distribution platform,” said Suzanne Grimes, Executive Vice President Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “Our listeners now have a new way to engage with high quality content from The Daily Wire, in real time, on our Cumulus local stations’ websites.”

“We’re excited to bring our breaking news coverage and original reporting to millions of new readers through our partnership with Cumulus Media,” said Daily Wire co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing. “The syndication of our content will ease the strain on local newsrooms and enable even more Americans to access our news, commentary, and content offerings through a seamless user experience.”

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One and Daily Wire already partner to deliver “The Ben Shapiro Radio Show” to key markets across the country, reaching 250 million Americans each month. Last year, Westwood One and Daily Wire announced they were expanding broadcast programming offerings with the addition of “The Michael Knowles Show” from 5 – 6 p.m. ET.

About The Daily Wire

Co-founded by Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest growing conservative media companies for breaking news, investigative reporting, podcasts, in-depth analysis, books, and entertainment for a reason: because we believe in what we do. We believe in our country, in the value of truth and the freedom to speak it, and in the right to challenge tyranny wherever we see it.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.