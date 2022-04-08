MONAT Global Donates More Than $300,000 to Youth Education and Mentorship Programs Across the Globe

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), raised more than $300,000 through sales of its limited-edition Pamper Me Duo, which included More than a Mist by MONAT™ and More than a Lather by MONAT™, to support youth education and mentorship programs across the globe through. 100% of the net profits were distributed as grants through MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude, Inc., to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and MONAT Gratitude’s $1 million pledge grant program. The campaign ran in January and February and included all sales of the Pamper Me Duo in the U.S. and Canada as well as individual sales of More than a Lather in Europe and More than a Mist in Australia.

MONAT extended the fundraising initiative in the U.S. and Canada throughout the month of March to benefit the grant program, which was established to close achievement gaps in underserved communities around the world through a total of $1 million in grants supporting initiatives in arts and culture, youth sports and recreation, and youth entrepreneurship. In Europe, the initiative was extended to benefit Polish Humanitarian Action, an organization providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the devastation in Ukraine.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is a leading organization helping children realize their potential and build their futures, and it’s an honor to support their programming in the U.S. and Canada,” said Lu Urdaneta, MONAT Global chief culture officer and MONAT Gratitude CEO. “I’m always inspired by the passion of our independent salesforce in generating awareness around our fundraising initiatives, like the Pamper Me Duo, that allow us to provide grants to these deserving organizations. I look forward to the impacts we will continue to make as we prepare to award more grants through our $1 million pledge program thanks to these efforts.”

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish, Polish, Spanish, Australian and Lithuanian markets.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formally established in 2020 in South Florida. Initially founded as a movement in 2014, MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation’s global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, and Australia.