Navy Federal Credit Union Recognizes Top Performing Real Estate Companies Through Realty Plus® Program

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union SPIRIT Awards, presented at the Realogy Advantage Network LEAD 2022 Conference held at The Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, April 4-7. The Navy Federal SPIRIT Award recognizes real estate firms who demonstrate service excellence to Navy Federal members through the RealtyPlus® program during the home buying and selling process.

The Navy Federal SPIRIT Award winners are:

“At Navy Federal, we’re committed to providing our members with exceptional service and the SPIRIT Awards let us recognize our real estate partners who do the same,” said Jackie Biggs, SVP Mortgage Lending at Navy Federal Credit Union. “Our members receive many benefits from our RealtyPlus program partners, this is our way of saying thank you to the firms that make the program and the member experience extra special.”

“Realogy Leads Group is extremely proud to be a valued partner of Navy Federal Credit Union for more than 32 years. Both companies have a deep level of commitment to assisting military families realize the dream of home ownership with the benefit of Navy Federal’s diverse mortgage products and high level of service,” said Curt Smith, VP of Partner Programs for Realogy Leads Group. “The SPIRIT award winners share our vision of service excellence and embody the high-performance standards of the Realogy Advantage Network.”

RealtyPlus® is a nationwide real estate assistance program. Whether you are buying and/or selling, Navy Federal members may receive between $600 and $9,000 cash back per transaction, based on the purchase/sales price when they successfully buy or sell a home with a referred RealtyPlus® program agent.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 11.2 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 20,800 and has a global network of 350 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

About the Realogy Advantage Network

The Realogy Advantage Network helps clients and customers realize their true real estate advantage by recruiting nationwide high-performance network of brokers and agents, recognized for exceptional customer service, from some of the most recognizable names in real estate.

About Realogy Leads Group

Realogy Leads Group is focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting referrals to Realogy affiliated brokers and agents across some of the most recognized brands in real estate. Realogy Leads Group oversees numerous national real estate programs offering consumers a distinct value proposition when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life.

Navy Federal Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA. Navy Federal is an Equal Housing Lender