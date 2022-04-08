Worldwide Women's Digital Health Industry to 2035 - Featuring 2048 Ventures, 8VC and AH Trust Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Women's Digital Health Market by Type of Solutions, Therapeutic Application Areas, and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely future potential of women's digital health solution providers, over the next decade. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

Over the past few years, there have been several advancements in the field of digital health market; this has led to an increase in the adoption of digital healthcare solutions. Specifically, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic prompted people all over the world to rely on digital medium to receive healthcare remotely. Females constitute 49.6% of the world's total population and, in one of its reports, the US department of labor reported that females use digital health care solutions more than men.

Further, in a recent survey, it was founded that the percentage of women adopting tele health platform rose from 13% to 38% post the outbreak of COVID-19. Currently, there are more than 100 marketed solutions focused on women's digital health; these include applications, software and devices. Some of these solutions have also been approved by the USFDA for therapeutic applications in areas, such as reproductive health and menstrual health. It is worth noting that, NC Birth Control, developed by Natural Cycles, was the first application to receive approval from US FDA in 2018; the application can be used as a method of contraception and helps in regularly tracking menstrual cycle.

Several developers are actively engaged in the development of solutions related to women's digital health. In fact, a number of start-ups focused on women's digital health have been established in the last few years, indicating the growing interest in this sector. A variety of solutions, such as women's health diagnostic devices, women's health applications as well as digital services for women, primarily targeting reproductive health, menstrual health, pelvic floor care and fetal health, are being developed by digital women's health solution providers.

Owing to the fact that women's digital health is a relatively niche field, extensive research and development is required in order to meet the existing unmet needs of women. Having said that, the domain has attracted significant attention from the investors and healthcare venture capitalists, which have invested close to USD 3 billion over the past few years, enabling the femtech business flourish. Given the increasing research efforts and active involvement of investors, we expect a variety of applications and devices focused on improving women's health to be developed, enabling the women's digital health market to witness steady growth over the coming years.

