Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2022: A $33.21 Billion Market in 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global gynecology drugs market is expected to grow from $24.68 billion in 2021 to $26.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.. The growth is mainly due to the increase in gynecological disorders among women and rising cases of gynecological cancer. The market is expected to reach $33.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

North America was the largest region in the gynecology drugs market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in number of women suffering from ovarian cancer would drive the growth of the global gynecological drugs market. For instance, according to Globocan, it is estimated that the global incidence of ovarian cancer will increase to 434,184 by 2040. The increasing incidence of ovarian cancer would boost the market for gynecological drugs in the forecast period.

Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally which is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of gynecological drugs companies. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices. For instance, Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses range of techniques and treatments for gynecological cancer. Many herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties, example Curcumin, Holy Basil are said to inhibit the growth of cancerous cells and Ayurvedic gynecological procedures like Agnikarma helps treat cervical erosion. This growing adoption of alternative treatments is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Drug manufacturers are investing in developing personalized cancer vaccines, including gynecological cancers, and few have reached clinical trial phases. Pharmaceutical companies are combining genetic sequencing and precision medicine to create new drug therapies and cancer treatments that are designed to treat specific patients. For instance, in September 2021, scientists from the University of Oxford and the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research designed a two-dose therapeutic cancer vaccine using Oxford's viral vector vaccine technology. In 2019, Moderna announced the result from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with both resected (adjuvant) and unresected (advanced) solid tumors. The results were positive when mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157, given alone or in combination with Merck pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA). Currently the vaccine is in phase 2 clinical trial.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider gynecology drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The gynecology drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the gynecology drugs market with other segments of the gynecology drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, gynecology drugs indicators comparison

Companies Mentioned

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Allergan

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

AbbVie

TherapeuticsMD

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Holding SA

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen

Sanofi

