Sculptor Mario Chiodo's monument entitled "INSPIRE: A Celebration of Women in Wine," honoring the significant role women have had in the evolution of the wine industry and encouraging more women to pursue careers in the agriculture and wine sectors. (Photo: Business Wire)

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renowned artist Mario Chiodo, in collaboration with Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, has announced the creation of a monument entitled INSPIRE: A Celebration of Women in Wine. Chiodo, known for his storytelling monuments and sculpture on social justice topics, has been inspired to create this long overdue monument on the theme of women’s contributions and achievements to the wine industry.

“The goal of my work is to create sculpture about courageous individuals who stood up to adversity and achieved success, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps,” said Chiodo. “The history of women entering the world of wine in Napa Valley is a rich and compelling story!”

Early agriculture and wine production were traditionally male dominated both in California and other major wine regions with the exception of a few pioneering women farmers, winery owners and winemakers who are credited with breaking though that gender barrier. Today many women have become leaders in agriculture, business and marketing, winemaking and education inspired by these early role models.

"I am delighted to be a part of creating this tribute,” stated enologist, vintner and industry icon Zelma Long. “I’m equally honored by the recognition of women’s achievements in this industry.”

Chiodo and Dunbar are visualizing elements of the monument in multiple locations throughout Napa Valley and have formed an Advisory Board to oversee the effort. Chiodo is developing the concept through drawings and models, while Dunbar’s role is to ignite interest. In the spirit of giving back to the community, the INSPIRE: A Celebration of Women in Wine monument project will include art internships at the Chiodo studio for local students and aspiring artists.

“Chiodo’s monument, INSPIRE: A Celebration of Women in Wine, will represent the significant role women have had in the evolution of the wine industry and encourage more women to pursue careers in the agriculture and wine sectors,” said Dunbar. “As an added benefit, this monument will reinforce that the Napa Valley is a world-class art destination.”

For more information, please visit www.ChiodoArt.com.