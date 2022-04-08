El Diario Honors the Achievements of Latinas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a two-year break due to the pandemic, El Diario will recognize again the achievements of 20 Hispanic women at the Annual Mujeres Destacadas luncheon. This event will take place at The Harvard Club of New York City on April 8th and the honorees will be featured in a special supplement, which will be available in the Sunday edition of El Diario on April 10, 2022.

25 years ago, El Diario created Mujeres Destacadas, an event that celebrates the achievements of Outstanding Latino Women in the tri-state area and their contribution to our community.

“Under the name Mujeres Destacadas (Outstanding Women), this newspaper has been recognizing for 25 years the trajectory of activists, artists, leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors, teachers, scientists, journalists, and more. We believe that their stories of struggle to reach the positions in which they serve today are an example and inspiration to the next generations,” said Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor of El Diario.

Over 600 women have been recognized by El Diario in four different decades. This program has successfully created a group of role models for the new generations to look up to and realize that everything is possible with dedication and hard work.

“As an institution that for 109 years has not only continuously informed Spanish-speaking readers but has also served as a platform for community rights activism, El Diario maintains its commitment to the cause of gender equality. This is why it is so important that the stories of the women we are honoring today are made visible,” Villavicencio added.

"One of the greatest satisfactions I have as CEO of Impremedia is to recognize outstanding Latinas who are an example for our community," said Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia. "We have been celebrating extraordinary women for 25 years and we will continue to do so in the future."

The 2022 Mujeres Destacadas are:

-Nancy Amalbert, Vice President of Cancer Service Line at Northwell Health

-Idalis Bailey, Founder and CEO of xRenew Esthetics MediSPA

-Marilyn Calo, CEO of Family Life Academy Charter Schools

-Olympia Cepeda, Director and Senior Outreach Coordinator of Latina Share

-Doralyn De Dios, Lawyer, Expresident of the Dominican Bar Association

-Ona Díaz Santin, Owner and CEO of 5 Salon & Spa

-Berenice Gartner, News Reporter at Univision 41

-Marcela Guerrero, Assistant Curator at the Whitney Museum

-Alicia Guevara, President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC

-Valeria Luiselli, Independent Writer and Professor at Bard College

-Luisa Mendoza, Founder and CEO of Global Tourism Sports & Entertainment

-Mónica Morales, TV Reporter at WPIX 11

-Natalie Rivera, Chef and Wellness Instructor

-Glenda Sefla, Activist

-Margarita Tavarez, Founder of Casa Feliz

-Kristel Valencia, Content Senior Director at Major League Soccer (MLS)

-Ivanyla Vargas, Labor Relations Director of Orange and Rockland Utilities

-María Edith Vázquez, Owner and CEO of Active World Solutions

-Lourdes Ventura, New York State Supreme Court Justice

-Yudy Veras Bueno, Founder and CEO of YVeras Couching

About Impremedia

ImpreMedia is the leading news and lifestyle company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States.

It has a digital and print portfolio of trusted, influential brands that reach a highly engaged, multi-generational Hispanic audience. La Opinión, founded in 1926 in Los Angeles is the nation’s #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper, while El Diario, founded in 1913 in New York is the oldest Spanish-speaking daily in the United States. It also publishes La Raza in Chicago, La Opinión de la Bahía in San Francisco.

The Impremedia family of digital media outlets includes Lifestyle brands Solo Dinero (Personal finances), Siempre Auto (Automobiles), Comedera (Recipes), Bien Bonita (Beauty), No Muy Caro (Discounts and Promotions) and La Vibra (Entertainment), and attracts more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. These brands have around 2 million followers on Social Media.

Those publications rank among the most widely read and reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community in that country. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, most recently the company has received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Google News Initiative, and the McCormick Foundation.

Impremedia is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Publications and the Local Medium Consortium.